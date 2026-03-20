Supreme Court to hear Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights' appeal of 'assault-style' firearm ban

On Thursday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini reacted to the Supreme Court of Canada granting leave to hear the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights' (CCFR) appeal of the Liberals' controversial 'assault-style' firearms ban.

The Supreme Court announced on Thursday that it has agreed to hear appeals in multiple challenges to the federal government's firearms prohibition, including the prominent case led by the CCFR.

This decision advances the ongoing legal battle against the ban—often referred to as the "assault-style" firearms prohibition—to Canada's highest court. The CCFR's appeal (docket 41859: Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights, et al. v. Attorney General of Canada) will be considered together with three similar cases from individual owners, businesses, and shooting groups. All arise from the Federal Court of Appeal's 2025 ruling that upheld the government's broad prohibition.

This means the court has agreed to hear arguments on whether the government exceeded its authority by using an executive Order in Council—rather than full parliamentary legislation—to enact these broad, permanent prohibitions affecting lawfully owned firearms and billions in private property.

Sheila applauded the CCFR for relentlessly fighting for the rights of law-abiding firearm owners in Canada. "They have been just fighting, on all fronts, Mark Carney's gun grab. Whether it's in social media, [or] pointing out that Canada has a public safety crisis and it's got nothing to do with people like me," she said.

"This is the first step. Even getting the court to hear this case was a huge challenge, very expensive for our friends at the CCFR. So they've won this huge battle, the court has ruled that it's in the national interest for this case to be heard," Sheila continued.

For the CCFR and gun rights advocates, this represents a critical step forward, moving the dispute from lower courts and political arenas into a rigorous constitutional review where the government must justify its approach.