Surveillance footage reveals suspected gang presence in Aurora apartment building

Source: X

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Surveillance footage from a Colorado apartment complex has captured what appears to be gang-related activity, raising alarm among residents and local officials. The video shows several armed men, including one with a scoped rifle, forcibly entering the building.

The group is suspected to be members of Tren de Aragua (TdA), a transnational gang originating from Venezuela. With an estimated 5,000 members and a motto of "real until death," TdA has been linked to over 100 crimes across the United States, according to recent reports.

NEW VIDEO armed group at troubled #aurora #colorado apartment complex now home to many migrants. Councilmember @DaniJurinsky says gangs have taken over the complex @KDVR @AuroraPD pic.twitter.com/J1uie8Y2M6 — Vicente Arenas (@vicentearenastv) August 28, 2024

Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky expressed grave concerns in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, stating, "Without a doubt that there is sex trafficking now going on" in relation to TdA's activities in the city. A former resident, speaking anonymously, described the situation as dire: "This is organized. They patrol the property with guns visibly, like they're not trying to hide them. There's no repercussion. These are ghosts."

The resident, who recently moved out with assistance from Councilwoman Jurinsky and congressional candidate John Fabbricatore, shared their frustration with the lack of law enforcement response. "There's no safety net for you because the police are not coming. They say, 'stay inside and lock your doors.' I have to work!"

Despite these reports, local law enforcement seems to be downplaying the situation. Denver Police told FOX 31 that they were "not aware" of any apartment takeovers by gangs in the area. Aurora Police released a statement via social media, asserting that they believe reports of TdA influence in Aurora are "isolated."

Councilwoman Jurinsky expressed frustration with the apparent lack of acknowledgment from officials and media about the gang's presence. "In the entire Denver metro area, it has been like pulling teeth to get anyone, the media, other elected officials, to get anyone to acknowledge the presence of this trend and to acknowledge that there is even a problem," she said.