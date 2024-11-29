Suspect in shocking shooting rampage in GTA was out on bail, had violent history

A man accused of shooting at vehicles on Highway 401 in Mississauga and later attempting to carjack multiple people at gunpoint in downtown Toronto has a lengthy criminal past.

According to CTV News Toronto, Troy Dennis Ledrew, of no fixed address, has previously faced charges for robbery, breach of probation, and fraud.

Ledrew’s multi-day violent crime spree came to an end Wednesday evening after he was arrested near Lakeshore Boulevard East & Carlaw Avenue in downtown Toronto.

Police said that similarly to his behaviour in Mississauga the day prior, Ledrew was pointing his gun at cars and shooting at them, and one man was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition as a result of the gunfire.

Toronto Police Association President Clayton Campbell told the Toronto Sun that the association is particularly angry because “this suspect was on bail for a violent robbery and for a gun prohibition. He was shooting everybody. It’s scary.”

Speaking to CP24, Campbell said, “(The accused) has a history of violence. He’s currently on bail, on probation, not surprisingly, also has a firearm prohibition.”

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre took to social media to condemn the Trudeau Liberals for their soft-on-crime approach leading to violent incidents like this.

"So the thug who shot at cars on Mississauga's Highway 401, and then went on to attempt armed carjackings in Toronto, was OUT ON BAIL," wrote the Conservative leader.

"Trudeau's easy bail laws release repeat violent offenders into your community. My solution: JAIL not BAIL to end the violent chaos," he added.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also condemned the lax bail decisions that have allowed Ledrew and other violent offenders to be free as they await trial to face charges.

“It’s ridiculous. These JPs (Justices of the Peace) and these judges, they have to start keeping people in jail,” he said, as further detailed by CTV News.

“Who puts people on bail after shooting up the streets? … We need tough judges and tough JPs when it comes to crime. People are fed up with it,” the premier added.

Ledrew is facing a slew of charges after the shocking rampage, including aggravated assault, two counts of attempted murder, robbery with a firearm, and theft of motor vehicle involving violence.