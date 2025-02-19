Suspended but not silenced: Columbia Bible College Bearcats' supporters take a stand for suspended coach and women’s rights

On February 15th, in Abbotsford, the Columbia Bible College (CBC) Bearcats took to the court for one of their final regular season games, facing off against the Douglas College Royals.

However, this game was about more than just basketball—it became a beacon of hope for supporters of Coach Taylor Claggett who was recently suspended from the team by the PACWEST league, after raising safety and fairness concerns about her female players having to compete against a biological male on Vancouver Island University’s Mariners “Women’s Basketball” team.

Rebel News was on site to capture this display of support which conflicts with Mackenzie's portrayal of Claggett and the team, and to speak directly with those standing up for Claggett and fairness in women's sports.

Fans and advocates filled the stands, many wearing "Play for Taylor" shirts in a show of solidarity after the Bearcats players were threatened with suspension if they wore them again during warmups. Despite the restrictions, the message was clear: support for Claggett and women's rights was not going away.

Rebel News spoke with former Bearcats player and current CBC student Ms. Thompson, who expressed deep frustration over Claggett’s suspension. "Being as a bystander and somebody who looked up to Taylor, it just breaks my heart because it's unfair," Thompson said.

Jae Park, father of a current Bearcats player, emphasized the detrimental impact of Claggett’s absence on the team. "With any competitive sports, if you do not have your head coach, you’re at an extreme disadvantage. It’s like removing a parent from their home," he stated.

Among those who came to support Claggett and women's sports was BC Strongwoman pro athlete Maria Barwig, who has firsthand experience with biological males competing in women’s categories. Barwig was previously forced to compete against a biologically male medal-grabber, Audrey Yun.

She pointed out that her sport eventually took action to address fairness. "In my sport, they actually created a third category. They felt that there was a very obvious need for a new category, and they listened to the athletes and created one," Barwig explained.

Rebel News also interviewed Abbotsford School Trustee Jared White, former Abbotsford teacher Jim McMurtry, parental rights advocate Pierre Barns, and other supporters of fairness in women’s sports. Their presence underscored the broader implications of Claggett’s suspension, tying it into larger concerns about fairness, free speech, and the role of governing bodies in sports.

Despite the controversy and obstacles, the Bearcats secured a hard-fought victory over the Royals, extending their winning streak to 17 games. The team now sits second in the season standings, trailing only Vancouver Island University (VIU), whose star player, Harriette Mackenzie, is a male athlete identifying as female.

As the season nears its climax, the question remains: will those in power listen to the athletes and their supporters, as Barwig’s sport did, in time for the provincial championship? Or will they continue to silence dissenting voices?

