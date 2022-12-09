Switzerland looks to ban electric vehicles to avoid energy supply crises as winter gears up, will Canada consider the same?
The Swiss Federal Electricity Commission or Elcom, will now look to seek additional resources, namely fossil fuels, and natural gas from neighbouring countries such as Germany, Austria, and Italy.
As winter fully gears up for many of the countries publicly disparaging the use of fossil fuels, Switzerland may become the first country to ban electric vehicles to avoid power supply cuts and blackouts this winter.
As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to put certain constraints on electricity imports for the majority of Europe, Switzerland seems to be taking this consideration seriously in order to bypass these inevitable electrical constraints.
It's almost like the solution to the power crisis is to invest in sustainable oil and gas-based solutions folks. Who would've thought? We've come full circle, yet again.
What Switzerland is looking to complete is quite the contrast to the foretold actions of Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.
Trudeau has proven to be a huge advocate when it comes to ushering in agenda 2030 for the sake of some alleged "climate emergency," the world faces - and yet the data from 2019 - June 2022 indicates that while Trudeau and his conniving liberal caucus were telling everyone to "stay home to stay safe," they chartered more trips and burned through more jet fuel than ever during the so-called "Pandemic."
Here is the data revealing the astounding, and sickening double standard where Trudeau burned through a whopping 76,498,859 litres of fuel while travelling on the Prime Minister's Challenger and Polaris jets.
I get the legitimate hype and appeal behind Electric Vehicles - being that they're the latest technological jump from decades of exclusively diesel-powered engines.
But is this trend truly sustainable long term? Here's what local Calgarians felt on the issue.
To be clear, Canada's electric grid couldn't handle the number of electric vehicles to charge all at once.
And forget other countries with milder climates - Electric cars have been known to misfire in Canada's long and harsh winter season.
And the procedure - or lack thereof - for mining lithium and cobalt, which are the very expensive and of the very non-renewable type of main ingredients necessary to construct the batteries for these electric vehicles, is unregulated at best.
Think mass damage to ecosystems, the further degradation of soil and arguably worst of all - there is a concern of some countries relying on child labour to mine lithium.
It also approximately takes 2.2 million litres of water to produce just one ton of lithium.
But the most hysterical point to all of this? All the equipment used to drag salt-water deposits for lithium carbonate, or to mine, refine, and acidify lithium ore into a malleable substance are machines and tools that run on diesel.
This includes the obscene amounts of tractor-trailers and other huge transportation types of vehicles. Not so green, now, is it?
If you agree with the Globalist's unethical shift towards obtaining their so-called "green energy reset", by banning fossil fuels is unneeded, unwanted, and unacceptable - go to NoGreenReset.com and sign our petition.
- By Alexandra Lavoie
