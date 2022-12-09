Switzerland looks to ban electric vehicles to avoid energy supply crises as winter gears up, will Canada consider the same?

By Alexandra Lavoie PETITION: No Green Reset Globalists are pushing a green reset by manipulating us to transition from fossil fuels to "green energy." This shift is unneeded, unwanted, and unacceptable — if you agree, sign this petition. 11,491 signatures

Goal: 12,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

As winter fully gears up for many of the countries publicly disparaging the use of fossil fuels, Switzerland may become the first country to ban electric vehicles to avoid power supply cuts and blackouts this winter.

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to put certain constraints on electricity imports for the majority of Europe, Switzerland seems to be taking this consideration seriously in order to bypass these inevitable electrical constraints.

The Swiss Federal Electricity Commission or Elcom, will now look to seek additional resources, namely fossil fuels, and natural gas from neighbouring countries such as Germany, Austria, and Italy.

It's almost like the solution to the power crisis is to invest in sustainable oil and gas-based solutions folks. Who would've thought? We've come full circle, yet again.

What Switzerland is looking to complete is quite the contrast to the foretold actions of Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau has proven to be a huge advocate when it comes to ushering in agenda 2030 for the sake of some alleged "climate emergency," the world faces - and yet the data from 2019 - June 2022 indicates that while Trudeau and his conniving liberal caucus were telling everyone to "stay home to stay safe," they chartered more trips and burned through more jet fuel than ever during the so-called "Pandemic."

Here is the data revealing the astounding, and sickening double standard where Trudeau burned through a whopping 76,498,859 litres of fuel while travelling on the Prime Minister's Challenger and Polaris jets.

I get the legitimate hype and appeal behind Electric Vehicles - being that they're the latest technological jump from decades of exclusively diesel-powered engines.

But is this trend truly sustainable long term? Here's what local Calgarians felt on the issue.

To be clear, Canada's electric grid couldn't handle the number of electric vehicles to charge all at once.

And forget other countries with milder climates - Electric cars have been known to misfire in Canada's long and harsh winter season.

And the procedure - or lack thereof - for mining lithium and cobalt, which are the very expensive and of the very non-renewable type of main ingredients necessary to construct the batteries for these electric vehicles, is unregulated at best.

Think mass damage to ecosystems, the further degradation of soil and arguably worst of all - there is a concern of some countries relying on child labour to mine lithium.

It also approximately takes 2.2 million litres of water to produce just one ton of lithium.

But the most hysterical point to all of this? All the equipment used to drag salt-water deposits for lithium carbonate, or to mine, refine, and acidify lithium ore into a malleable substance are machines and tools that run on diesel.

This includes the obscene amounts of tractor-trailers and other huge transportation types of vehicles. Not so green, now, is it?

If you agree with the Globalist's unethical shift towards obtaining their so-called "green energy reset", by banning fossil fuels is unneeded, unwanted, and unacceptable - go to NoGreenReset.com and sign our petition.