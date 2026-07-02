Sycamore Gap tree vandals get more prison time than U.K. rape gang members

Article by Rebel News staff.

The Sycamore Gap tree stood for more than a century alongside Hadrian's Wall in northern England. It was a landmark, a destination, a place where people got engaged and left tributes to loved ones. It appeared in the Kevin Costner film Robin Hood. People came from around the world to photograph it.

In September 2023, two tree surgeons named Daniel Graham and Adam Kuras drove out at night, filmed themselves on a cellphone, and cut it down with a chainsaw. They did it as a lark. In the days that followed, they revelled in the news coverage. A teenager was briefly and wrongfully accused. Eventually Graham and Kuras were caught.

Both men were sentenced to more than four years in prison each. Justice Christina Lambert described the crime as falling into the highest categories of both culpability and harm — planned, premeditated, and causing serious distress to people across the world. The financial cost of the crime ran to nearly a million dollars Canadian.

On Tuesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra said he agreed with every word of the sentence but then made his larger point about the horrific crimes carried out by migrant rape gangs.

"It wasn't murder and it wasn't rape," he said of the Sycamore tree case. "It wasn't the systematic rape of girls night after night by migrant rape gangs like the 1,400 girls raped in that one northern city of Rotherham." A typical U.K. rape gang member, he said, receives around six years — and is often released well before that. Sometimes less. For raping and torturing actual young girls, repeatedly, over years.

"Why is that same legal system, political system, police system, media system so averse to punishment when it's something so much more horrific?" he asked. "But if the criminals invoke political correctness, if the criminals are foreign..."

He also drew a parallel to the broader cultural erasure happening across Britain, Canada, and the United States.

Two men went to prison for destroying an iconic tree at night. Meanwhile, statues of Winston Churchill are vandalized in broad daylight across the street from the U.K. parliament. Statues are toppled and thrown into rivers. City councils melt them down.

In Canada, a so-called conservative government put a box around the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald outside the Ontario legislature — too cowardly to remove it, too cowardly to defend it.

"Chop down a tree — four years in prison," Ezra said. "Topple a statue of someone from 200 years ago who wasn't politically correct — no charges. In fact, the police will help you. Oh, and the rape of Britain? Don't talk about that, you racist."