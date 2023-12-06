Sydney restaurant owner slammed after warning 'narcissistic' Jewish 'pigs' to stay away from his venue

E-transfer (Canada):

The owner of Newtown eatery Cairo Takeaway, has caused outrage after labelling Jewish patrons 'narcissistic Zionist pigs' in an Instagram post.

The controversy unfolded when a Jewish customer commented on a mural by street artist Scottie Marsh, displaying the Palestinian flag outside Cairo Takeaway in Newtown's bustling restaurant district.

El Masry responded with a vehement post, declaring:

"Cairo Restaurant does not want narcissistic Zionist pigs like yourself coming into our restaurant."

The now-deleted post, which included a photo of Palestinian children holding protest signs, garnered attention from Jewish communities both in Australia and abroad, sparking concern and anger.

Since the incident, debates over the Middle East conflict have ignited on the restaurant's Instagram page, with passionate exchanges between pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian supporters.

Tensions peaked over the interpretation of the phrase 'from the river to the sea,' with accusations of promoting violence against Jewish people.

The restaurant's attempt to intervene by providing a historical version of the region was met with mixed reactions, ranging from accusations of bias to calls for a focus on culinary expertise rather than geopolitical analysis.

The incident has left a lasting impact, dividing patrons and prompting some to reconsider dining at Cairo Takeaway.