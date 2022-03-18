Sydney woman calls for more support for those battling 'infuriating' side-effects

Daniella Lenarczyk. Supplied.

A Sydney banker says she has been left in pain out of pocket and searching for medical solutions to an adverse reaction to her first Covid jab.

The Daily Mail Australia reports that the woman, Daniella Lenarczyk, 34, has spent upwards of $4,000 on GPs, tests, and medical specialists since developing 'infuriating' migraines and neck pain since getting the Pfizer vaccine in September last year.

She has called on more research on the symptoms, explaining that she was eager to get the jab and does not consider herself as an 'anti-vaxxer' but hopes coming forward with her story will help start a conversation to help others in a similar situation.

"I had no hesitancy when I was getting the vaccine, all my friends had got Pfizer and were completely fine, I just was wanting to do something for the state and for the country so we could all get back to normal as soon as possible," she told the Daily Mail. "I wish there was more support for the people that are going through this. "I've had so many different things, doctors are stumped, when so many people just look at you and see you're in pain but have to say I don't think I can help you, it's infuriating."

The report said that the woman suffers from a range of strange symptoms including tinnitus, a constant ringing in the ears, as well as agonising migraines lasting as long as six weeks.

She expressed her disappointment that a government that 'pushed so hard for Australians to get vaccinated' have not done more to compensate those who have experienced severe and adverse reactions.

"I can't go without answers still with this condition now, I can't do this anymore. My frustrations are that you couldn't google anything about vaccine injury and receive answers," she said. "There needs to be transparency about what's going on. "I wanted to share my story because I was just seeking answers, and for other people to know they're not alone."

The TGA states it closely monitors reports of suspected side effects (also known as adverse events) to the COVID-19 vaccines and says on its website that it has the most intense safety monitoring ever conducted in Australia.

It reinforced that vaccination against COVID-19 is the most effective way to reduce deaths and severe illness from infection.