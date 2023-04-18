"Church Under Fire: Canada's War on Christianity" will tell the story of the persecution of Christian Pastors in Justin Trudeau's Canada.

In a move to strengthen its coastal defenses against potential Chinese invasion, Taiwan is poised to purchase approximately 400 Harpoon anti-ship missiles, manufactured by aviation industry leader Boeing.

According to Rupert Hammond-Chambers, president of the US-Taiwan Business Council, this marks the first time the island nation will buy land-launched variants of the missile. Taiwan has previously purchased ship-launched Harpoon missiles from Boeing, Reuters reported.

The upcoming agreement follows the Congress' approval of the deal in 2020.

Earlier this month, Pentagon officials announced a $1.7 billion contract with Boeing. However, the contract did not specify Taiwan as the buyer. Army Lieutenant Colonel Martin Meiners, a Department of Defense spokesperson, declined to confirm Taiwan as the purchaser but emphasized the US's commitment to providing Taiwan with defense equipment in a timely manner.

Meiners told Bloomberg that the United States' provision of defense articles to Taiwan, including the sustainment of existing capabilities through Foreign Military Sales and Direct Commercial Sales, is vital for the island's security.

Tensions between Taiwan and China, which considers the self-governed democratic island its territory, have escalated due to recent interactions between US lawmakers and Taiwanese officials. China has responded by conducting military exercises around Taiwan. US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in California, defying threats from China and emphasizing the strength of US-Taiwan relations.

McCarthy called for continued arms sales to Taiwan and enhanced economic cooperation, while promoting shared values between the two nations. In contrast, China's Ministry of National Defense expressed strong opposition to the interactions between US and Taiwanese officials, stating that such actions seriously violate the one-China principle.

Bloomberg reported that the Center for Strategic and International Studies conducted a series of "tabletop war games" featuring land-launched Harpoon missiles. Analyst Mark Cancian, who managed the exercises, said these missiles were highly effective against Chinese invasion forces due to their mobility and range. However, he noted that 400 missiles were not enough and that Taiwan needed many more.

The deal also encompasses the F-16 Block 70 fighter, the MK-48 torpedo, the M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzer, and the Stinger missile. The US House Committee on Armed Services is expected to discuss the Harpoon sale during a hearing focused on the Indo-Pacific on Tuesday.