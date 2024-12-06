Take Back Our Streets! Rebel News stands for freedom against police, pro-Hamas crowd

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant was recently arrested by the Toronto police for “inciting” a breach of the peace. His presence on the public sidewalk was illegal, because pro-Hamas protesters might become violent if he were to stay in the area, the officer in charge said.

It was easy for the Toronto police to arrest Levant. He was just one peaceful person, certainly not likely to become violent unlike the pro-Hamas mob.

But that can't stand — this is Canada.

So, Levant and the Rebel News team resolved to come back to the intersection where the pro-Hamas crowd has showed up to counter a weekly rally for the return of hostages taken following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack.

We asked supporters to come, to help peacefully assert our rights as a group in hopes that police couldn't target just one person. And 100 Rebel news supporters showed up for freedom in the bitter cold.

It was a huge win — we reclaimed the sidewalk, nobody was arrested and, most importantly, police obeyed the law and maintained control. Only time will tell if they keep this up or revert to how they were under pressure from the Hamas crowd in the future.

This is why our lawsuit against the Toronto police for arresting Ezra Levant must continue. They need to be told, by a judge, that they can't simply arrest people because they're afraid a Hamas gang is going to be violent.

We held that precedent when we took back our streets. And we'll keep fighting to hold it up in court.