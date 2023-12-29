Taking a look at Drea Humphrey's highlights of 2023!

In today's report, I set aside the madness for a minute to recap with the people who make Rebel News possible—viewers like you! Here are my top 5 reports for 2023 and a little bit about why they made it.

1. Dragged: An exclusive report on the violent defenders of drag for kids, who took over a protest against Drag Queen Story Time in Coquitlam, B.C.

'Dragged: Love is Louder' premieres this Friday at 7pm ET/5pm MT.



Tune in and find out what really happened during a "family friendly" Vancouver drag queen story time event, and why we need https://t.co/becQLldpZB. pic.twitter.com/j1YuCjsTgI — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) January 18, 2023

2. Cancel Culture Mobsters: The story of how woke jazz club students professionally derailed John Julian, a talented musician and Trudeau impersonator.

MUST watch! 🤣 Trudeau’s Gangsta’s paradise by @JohnStetch. https://t.co/OnHUni0xnu — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) May 24, 2023

3. Take That, Cancel Culture! There is hope after all in the cancel culture war after the community hears Julian’s story and pushes back to get him uncanceled.

1/4



UNCANCELLED!



Currently enjoying the talented @JohnStetch perform in a sold out show at @FrankiesJazz club.



John was previously cancelled by the club after a small group of humourlessly woke jazz students labelled his Trudeau impersonations racist 🙄



He’s Baaaaack! pic.twitter.com/1PoCPZiT1H — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) June 19, 2023

4. Free at Last: The unprecedented parental nightmare of the B.C. father who was sentenced to 6 months in prison for speaking out against the medical transitions of his child finally takes a turn for the better. The concerned father wins his appeal and avoids more jail time.

The BC father who was jailed after speaking out about his child’s medical transition without his consent is back in court today.



I’m in the gallery near him in the BC court of Appeal for an upcoming report on his battle to stay out of jail.



Last report👇🏾 https://t.co/djyxyzUize — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) May 31, 2023

5. Propaganda in Heels: The launch of the still-active StopMSMLies.com petition, a campaign for Kelowna-based Black Press Media reporter Jacqueline Gelineau to correct her report that falsely depicted peacefully praying Christians as hateful bigots engaging in a Nazi salute.

UNBELIEVABLE 🤡!



After falsely depicting Kevin Gowie as a Nazi in a Kelowna Capital News report, Black Press Media journalist Jacqueline Gelineau adds salt to his wounds with a Christophobic remark.



Go to https://t.co/9l350JT0C4 to demand that they correct the record! pic.twitter.com/Y5vqLIe7GQ — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) December 3, 2023

Let me know in the comments what your favourite Drea Rebel News report was, and let's continue sharing the other side of the story together in 2024!

Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, and may God bless you and yours!