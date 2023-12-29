Taking a look at Drea Humphrey's highlights of 2023!

From Antifa-backed drag queen story times to cancel culture wins and losses, there's never been a dull moment reporting the other side of the story in 2023.

In today's report, I set aside the madness for a minute to recap with the people who make Rebel News possible—viewers like you! Here are my top 5 reports for 2023 and a little bit about why they made it.

1. Dragged: An exclusive report on the violent defenders of drag for kids, who took over a protest against Drag Queen Story Time in Coquitlam, B.C.

2. Cancel Culture Mobsters: The story of how woke jazz club students professionally derailed John Julian, a talented musician and Trudeau impersonator.

3. Take That, Cancel Culture! There is hope after all in the cancel culture war after the community hears Julian’s story and pushes back to get him uncanceled.

4. Free at Last: The unprecedented parental nightmare of the B.C. father who was sentenced to 6 months in prison for speaking out against the medical transitions of his child finally takes a turn for the better. The concerned father wins his appeal and avoids more jail time.

5. Propaganda in Heels: The launch of the still-active StopMSMLies.com petition, a campaign for Kelowna-based Black Press Media reporter Jacqueline Gelineau to correct her report that falsely depicted peacefully praying Christians as hateful bigots engaging in a Nazi salute.

Let me know in the comments what your favourite Drea Rebel News report was, and let's continue sharing the other side of the story together in 2024!

Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, and may God bless you and yours!

