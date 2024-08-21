Tamara Lich is bringing her message of hope, unity and patriotism to Rebel News LIVE! Calgary

Rebel News LIVE! Calgary Buy tickets to attend Rebel News LIVE! in Calgary, Alberta, emceed by Sheila Gunn Reid. buy tickets

Rebel News LIVE! Calgary is back again for 2024, and tickets are on sale now! Our one-day freedom conference, where you'll hear from incredible speakers and meet your favourite Rebel personalities, is returns to Calgary on October 5.

One of those guest speakers I'm so excited to tell you will be participating is my friend, the spiritual leader of the Freedom Convoy, Tamara Lich.

Tamara led the single largest human rights demonstration in modern Canadian history. Her peaceful act of patriotism has seen her attacked by the media, treated like a terrorist and dragged through the courts for the last two years in the longest mischief trial in Canadian history.

And Tamara has held her head high through it all with grace and dignity. She's an accomplished author of Hold The Line, she's a speaker, and she uses her musical talents to raise money for others.

Her message of hope, unity and love for this country is one we all need to hear — especially when Justin Trudeau's government wants us all divided.

So, join me and my Rebel News colleagues in southeast Calgary on October 5. Go to RebelNewsLIVE.com for more information and to get your tickets today! Act fast, because this event is sure to sell out.