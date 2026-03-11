Tamara Lich 'lives in a trailer': CBC host reportedly smeared Freedom Convoy organizer behind closed doors

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to former CBC host Travis Dhanraj testifying that CBC Power & Politics host David Cochrane attempted to insult Tamara Lich by claiming she lived in a trailer.

Dhanraj testified before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage on Tuesday about alleged bias, intimidation, and editorial issues at CBC. As part of his testimony, he recounted a specific incident during coverage of the Freedom Convoy protests.

Dhanraj said that while discussing Freedom Convoy organizer — and current Rebel News journalist — Tamara Lich, he mentioned to Cochrane that "I think she has a couple of different last names." Cochrane allegedly replied: "People who live in trailers usually do."

Former CBC host Travis Dhanraj claims David Cochrane made off-colour comments about Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich, refering to her living in a trailer. pic.twitter.com/iYGSMRP4Eu — Tamara Lich 🇨🇦 (@LichTamara) March 10, 2026

Lise condemned the CBC for fostering a classist environment that looks down on everyday Canadians. "These are extraordinarily coddled and privileged CBC employees who have absolutely no idea what the rest of us [experience]," she said.

"And it shows in their reporting. It shows in their reporting. They do not reflect Canada, because they do not live amongst the rest of us. They live in their little hallowed circles in Ottawa and Toronto and Montreal in their little enclaves, and they never have to deal with the rest of us," Lise continued.

Sheila also chimed in, further criticizing the CBC. "They look down their nose on people who live in a trailer. You got a roof over your head, that's an accomplishment in this insufferable country right now thanks to the Liberals' out of control spending and the CBC who continues to prop them up," she said.

According to Dhanraj's account to the committee, the remark about trailers was made in the context of editorial preparations for CBC's Power & Politics coverage of the Freedom Convoy. Dhanraj's testimony also alleged a strong anti-Conservative bias from management at the CBC.