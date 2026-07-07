Tamara Lich returns to Ottawa for US ambassador's July 4 party

Lich's attendance at US Ambassador Pete Hoekstra's residence sparked controversy within the mainstream media, with the CBC quickly filing a story on the event and the New York Times reaching out to Rebel News for comment.

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  |   July 07, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Freedom Convoy organizer and Rebel News journalist Tamara Lich discussed her experience at the US ambassador's July 4 celebration in Ottawa.

Lich attended the event at the ambassador's residence alongside Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant, Director of Production Efrain Monsanto, and Journalist Alexa Lavoie. The July 4 celebration saw hundreds of business leaders, politicians, journalists, and other guests converge in Ottawa's Rockliffe Park to mark America's 250th anniversary.

Lich commented on the backlash from some users on social media regarding her attendance at the event. "I think there's a lot of people out there that would rather I was miserable and broken and just demoralized by this whole thing," she said.

"But I think you know me well enough by now Ezra to know that I make the most of every situation I'm in, I keep a positive attitude, and I believe we're still going to come out on top in all this," Lich continued.

Guests enjoyed fireworks, live music, and a flyover by U.S. F-35 fighter jets as part of the landmark 250th anniversary celebrations. The event drew hundreds despite earlier speculation about lower turnout due to summer scheduling conflicts.

Ambassador Hoekstra addressed the crowd, emphasizing strong U.S.-Canada ties while touching on ongoing bilateral issues like trade and infrastructure. Lich described the evening as an honour, noting the opportunity to personally thank the ambassador and American supporters for their backing during the Freedom Convoy.

HELP FUND THE TAMARA PROJECT!

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Tamara Lich is under house arrest — so how did we just hire her at Rebel News?

Tamara Lich, the leader of the trucker convoy, was sentenced to a year under house arrest.

She's only allowed to leave her home for medical appointments and church, and a few hours a week to buy groceries. She's not allowed to go out for dinner or visit friends or even go for a walk.

But there is another exception: she can leave her home for work.

So, with the guidance of Tamara's lawyer, Rebel News has offered Tamara a formal job as our new Community Ambassador. We sent the job offer to Tamara's probation officer, and walked her through it, line by line — including the parts about Tamara travelling. And to our relief, the probation officer approved it!

Tamara is going to go to events representing Rebel News, she'll write a new book and do a book tour too. And the most important part of Tamara's job will be our upcoming campus tour, where Tamara will go town by town, talking to young people about freedom and hope.

She is such a good role model and such a positive person, we truly think she'll help us win the battle of ideas with young people.

Unfortunately, Canada has seen increasing violence, too, including from Antifa thugs and pro-Hamas extremists. Just last week, a conservative professor, Frances Widdowson, was mobbed by left-wing extremists at the University of Victoria, and police did nothing to protect her. We simply can't have that happen to our Tamara.

So we've promised Tamara that we will protect her.

We will have professional security guards with her when she goes out in public to do journalism.

And when she goes on campus, we'll have at least four guards assigned just to protect her personally, and more to secure the larger venue.

It's outrageous that police and campus security won't protect conservatives. No other journalists or activists in Canada have to hire private security guards to keep them safe. At Rebel News, it's actually one of our largest expenses. It's unfair, but that's the world we live in.

Will you help me keep Tamara safe on her speaking tour?

Please help us fund the security costs for Tamara Lich's travel as our new community ambassador. Let's help Tamara and help keep her safe, too.

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