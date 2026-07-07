Tamara Lich returns to Ottawa for US ambassador's July 4 party
Lich's attendance at US Ambassador Pete Hoekstra's residence sparked controversy within the mainstream media, with the CBC quickly filing a story on the event and the New York Times reaching out to Rebel News for comment.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Freedom Convoy organizer and Rebel News journalist Tamara Lich discussed her experience at the US ambassador's July 4 celebration in Ottawa.
Lich attended the event at the ambassador's residence alongside Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant, Director of Production Efrain Monsanto, and Journalist Alexa Lavoie. The July 4 celebration saw hundreds of business leaders, politicians, journalists, and other guests converge in Ottawa's Rockliffe Park to mark America's 250th anniversary.
Lich commented on the backlash from some users on social media regarding her attendance at the event. "I think there's a lot of people out there that would rather I was miserable and broken and just demoralized by this whole thing," she said.
It was an honour and a pleasure to attend the 4th of July American Independence Day celebrations at the Ambassador’s residence in Ottawa. I had the opportunity to speak with Ambassador Hoekstra and thank him, the President, and the American people for their heartfelt support… pic.twitter.com/YZYBs5Nb4Y— Tamara Lich 🇨🇦 (@LichTamara) July 5, 2026
"But I think you know me well enough by now Ezra to know that I make the most of every situation I'm in, I keep a positive attitude, and I believe we're still going to come out on top in all this," Lich continued.
Guests enjoyed fireworks, live music, and a flyover by U.S. F-35 fighter jets as part of the landmark 250th anniversary celebrations. The event drew hundreds despite earlier speculation about lower turnout due to summer scheduling conflicts.
Ambassador Hoekstra addressed the crowd, emphasizing strong U.S.-Canada ties while touching on ongoing bilateral issues like trade and infrastructure. Lich described the evening as an honour, noting the opportunity to personally thank the ambassador and American supporters for their backing during the Freedom Convoy.
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