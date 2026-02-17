TAMARA UGOLINI (Ezra Levant Show guest host) | The deepening crisis within the Toronto Police Service

About this Episode

In an era where trust in institutions has hit rock bottom, Canada's largest police force stands as a stark example of systemic failure.

The case of Staff Sergeant Ernest “Dave” Haynes — Ontario Premier Doug Ford's son-in-law — highlights the retaliation faced by those who speak out.

Returning to frontline duties after unpaid leave during COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Haynes raised urgent concerns at 22 Division, covering the high-crime Jane and Finch neighbourhood: training deficiencies, severe understaffing, supervision failures, and stretched response times in a densely populated, challenged area.

Instead of action, he faced transfers, demotions, pay losses, and disciplinary proceedings he calls an “abuse of process” to silence whistleblowing. Now on medical leave with complex PTSD, his lawyer argues a pattern of reprisal within the TPS.

This toxic environment, where raising issues invites punishment, undermines everything. Public trust and safety erode when resources are mismanaged. Response times lag. Officers operate without proper oversight.

With the integrity probe already tainted by potential conflicts of interest stemming from the Inspector General's past role with the TPS board, and internal reviews painting a damning picture, can the TPS reform?

Or has self-protection become so entrenched that trust — both within the TPS and from the public — is irreparably broken?

GUEST: Dave Haynes lawyer, Bath-Shéba van den Berg, joins the show to discuss Staff Sgt. Haynes' case further.

If you want to watch the video versions of these podcasts, make sure to begin your free RebelNewsPlus trial by subscribing at http://www.RebelNewsPlus.com.