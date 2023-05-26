Target endorses group promoting secret child gender transitions and pro-trans books in schools

Fill out the form on this page to send an email directly to Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce demanding he investigate the survey asking kids about their sexual identity.

Target, the retailer currently under fire for its promotion of Pride-themed merchandise, has repeatedly boasted its support for the Gay, Lesbian, and Straight Education Network (GLSEN), a new report found. GLSEN, an organization aiding teachers in introducing LGBTQ-themed books in school libraries and advising on covert gender transition guidance to students.

The pushback against Target gained traction after the company's marketing of a "tuck-friendly" female swimsuit and engagement of an artist known for creating Satanic-themed items.

Amid this backlash, the retailer's ties to GLSEN, which advocates for "affirming learning environments for LGBTQ youth" and the activation of "supportive educators", came back under the spotlight, as reported by Daily Wire.

Target proudly shared last year about its donations exceeding $2.1 million to GLSEN over the past decade, commending the group's mission to establish “affirming, accessible, and anti-racist spaces for LGBTQIA+ students.” The retail giant also actively showcases GLSEN on its online platform.

In a statement made several years ago, former GLSEN executive director Eliza Byard expressed gratitude towards Target for supporting the organization's initiatives in student leadership and educator training. The collaboration between Target and GLSEN also led to the production of a documentary.

GLSEN’s Rainbow Library initiative enables individuals to contribute towards providing free LGBTQ-themed books in school libraries, a program that has already dispatched over 46,000 books to schools nationwide.

However, concerns arise as some of the available books include explicit content. "Gender Queer", a graphic novel featuring detailed descriptions of sexual acts, and "Lawn Boy", another sexually explicit book, are among the available purchases.

The Daily Wire reported:

GLSEN meanwhile encourages educators to hide a student’s intention to undergo so-called gender transition from parents and other school employees. “Staff or educators shall not disclose any information that may reveal a student’s gender identity to others, including parents or guardians and other staff, unless the student has authorized such disclosure, the information is contained in school records requested by a parent or guardian, or there is another compelling need,” one model local education agency policy posted on the GLSEN website said. Beyond the endorsement of explicit books and clandestine gender transitions, GLSEN supports the promotion of the LGBTQ movement in every facet of a school’s curriculum. The organization has resources, for instance, that assist teachers with incorporating the ideology into math lessons. “As teachers teach about data collection and relevance, they should include whether it is beneficial to include gender or biological sex, being sure to reinforce the difference between those two terms,” one article from the organization contended. “When students are creating their own surveys, if they want to include data for biological sex, teachers need to be sure they include both intersex and other as choices, and if the students want to include data for gender, a variety of choices need to be included.”

Target is currently experiencing an ongoing backlash due to its support for the LGBTQ movement.