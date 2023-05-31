Target exec demands increased involvement of 'white women' in efforts to combat systemic racism

"Because whether it's right or not… there are places that you and I will go where your voice will be heard differently than mine. And that is why we're doing this work. That's why it's so important to have this conversation. But we also can't ignore the systemic history that got us here and then the things that we have to do differently to remove those barriers," she said.

"[Target's] tolerance for intolerance will definitely be a significant challenge to any company that's thinking about how they build a culture. It was talking about culture like that's so deeply woven in your strategy. It has to be," she stated. "So it is daunting. It's not for the faint-hearted… But it gets easier every day." "Given the calls for racial equity over the past year, we know that many companies are standing up or deepening their investments in their diversity and inclusion work… DE&I is not meant to rest on one individual’s shoulders," she continued. "This work requires shared accountability and responsibility, which is why it’s so critical to create an infrastructure — a system with tools that allow you to integrate DE&I into your ecosystem in a way that truly drives your business."