Tariffs, taxes and red tape: B.C. MLA Dallas Brodie tables bill to cut provincial income tax by 50%

On Thursday, Independent MLA Dallas Brodie tabled a sweeping private member’s bill in the B.C. Legislature that proposes the largest provincial income tax relief in two decades, paired with fast-tracked powers to advance resource and infrastructure projects.

“This is a critical moment in British Columbia’s history,” said Brodie, who represents Vancouver-Quilchena and is one of three MLAs to recently exit the Conservative Party of B.C., forming a “True Blue Trio” as independents.

The proposed Tax Relief and Tariff Defence Act would cut provincial income tax by 50% for citizens who earn less than $100,000 per year, and 25% for higher-income earners.

If passed, it would mark the most significant income tax reduction in the province since the Gordon Campbell government in 2001.

“These are perilous times,” Brodie told the legislature. “Tariffs, duties, and trade disputes are increasing costs and uncertainty. Individuals and businesses need their government to defend them now.”

The bill also proposes to grant cabinet broad but targeted powers — similar to those sought by Premier David Eby in his controversial Bill 7 — to eliminate what Brodie’s office calls “undue procedural barriers.”

These include environmental regulations, consultation processes, and other requirements seen as obstructing economic development.

Broad powers would still be restricted and used only to "eliminate procedural obstacles to the development of natural resources, the building of public infrastructure, and economic advancement of British Columbia," a press release reads, marking a stark contrast from Eby’s Bill 7 power grab attempt.

“British Columbians are struggling,” said Brodie in the statement. “We are threatened by many great perils, including tariffs and trade disputes with China and the United States — not to mention the self-inflicted wounds caused by excessive taxation and bureaucracy. This bill will help every single British Columbian.”

Independent MLAs Tara Armstrong and Jordan Kealy, who make up the rest of the True Blue Trio, are backing the proposal.

“I despise tariffs, taxes, and red tape!” said Kealy. “This bill defends British Columbians from all three. I’m proud to support it. Every true conservative in British Columbia should be lining up to support this bill too.”

“If anyone in the Legislature is serious about defending British Columbians, they need to vote for this large tax reduction on all B.C. taxpayers and businesses, as well as expediting of resource projects,” said Armstrong. “The current NDP government and previous Liberal governments have been forcing British Columbians to compete on the world stage with one arm tied behind their back, and this bill is rectifying that problem.”

The bill advanced to second reading after receiving no opposition at first introduction and will be debated further during the next House sitting.

The legislative move comes at a time when B.C. faces growing international trade friction.

On February 1, U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order targeting illicit drug flows across the northern border, explicitly naming British Columbia as a key source. The move has led to increased tariffs and duties on Canadian goods.

Premier Eby continues to take an “elbows up” retaliatory approach in response to the escalating tensions.

On Wednesday, President Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs for several countries deemed to have responded adequately to U.S. concerns. Though Carney welcomed the move, Canada was not included in that list.