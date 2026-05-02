Taxpayer-funded 'Ask a Trans Person' event boots academic before she can ask a question

They called it “Ask a Trans Person.” It was an event held at the Okotoks, Alberta, Elks Hall on Thursday, April 30.

Open dialogue. Community conversation. Welcome to all.

Except… not really.

Because when former Mount Royal University professor Francis Widdowson showed up — a real academic, someone capable of asking an unscripted, inconvenient question — she was removed.

Escorted out.

From an event that advertised itself as open.

And that tells you everything.

At "Ask a Trans Person Anything", trans activist Victoria Bucholtz (@KarlaMarx1917) makes it clear that "this event is truly [NOT] for everyone". pic.twitter.com/71Rkhybb78 — Frances Widdowson (@FrancesWiddows1) May 1, 2026

Now, Francis Widdowson isn’t exactly known for going along to get along. She’s built a career on questioning polite, institutional narratives — including wading straight into one of the most sensitive debates in this country: the claims around unmarked graves at residential schools that, in some cases, have yet to be substantiated with physical evidence.

Agree with her or not, that’s what academics are supposed to do: ask questions, test claims, and follow evidence.

Apparently, that’s no longer welcome — at least not at events like this.

Now look at who was on stage.

You’ve got Fae Johnstone — a taxpayer-funded activist who’s become the go-to face of this movement. Canadians might remember Johnstone from that bizarre Hershey’s International Women’s Day campaign, where a chocolate bar meant to celebrate women featured a biological male as the face of womanhood.

That didn’t go over well with, well, actual women.

Johnstone was also tapped as keynote at the YWCA Women of Distinction Awards — again, raising eyebrows about what, exactly, qualifies someone to represent women in spaces built for women.

And then there’s the other speaker — a Mount Royal professor performing under the drag persona “Karla Marx,” whose real name is Victoria Bucholtz.

Off to a great start!

A @WAGE_FEGC-funded event asking women to leave! #AskATransPersonAnything https://t.co/em9AN6dkin — Dinah Brand🦖 🟥 🇨🇦 KPSS (@dinahbrand2) May 1, 2026

This is someone who publicly berated a sitting Alberta MLA, Jennifer Johnson, in what can only be described as a struggle session — attacking her for saying something many parents quietly agree with: that kids shouldn’t be swept up in gender ideology at school.

So this isn’t a neutral panel.

This is activism. Funded activism.

Because the organizations behind this tour — Queer Momentum, Pride Canada, Trans Action Alberta — are tied to federal dollars, directly or through partners like Egale Canada.

Which means you’re paying for it.

And here’s the kicker:

You’re paying for an event that you’re not allowed to question.

A taxpayer-funded echo chamber.

A travelling ideological roadshow where dissent isn’t debated — it’s removed.

That’s what happened to Widdowson.

Not shouted down. Not argued against. Removed.

Because the last thing these events are designed for… is actual questions.

They call it “Ask a Trans Person.” But what they really mean is: Ask the right questions, give the right answers, or don’t ask at all.

And if you do?

Well… there’s the door.