Taxpayer-funded MOSAIC study fails to provide timely results on COVID vaccine mixing, four years later

Canadian taxpayers poured nearly $5 million into the 2021 MOSAIC study that was supposed to investigate the safety of mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines, but nearly four years later, nothing conclusive has been released.

With the public left in the dark about the study's findings and many Canadians having already “mixed and matched” their COVID shots, it’s anyone’s guess when the final data for this study will be released.

Initially promoted by health authorities like Dr. Theresa Tam and even Prime Minister Trudeau, the interchangeability of COVID-19 vaccines was hoisted onto the public without robust scientific backing.

Concerns about AstraZeneca’s safety, including a pause over blood clot risks, were ignored as supposed leaders championed “the best shot is the first one available to you.”

The MOSAIC study was intended to determine whether mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines is 'safe and effective,' but it has been significantly limited by small sample sizes, which fail to deliver statistically meaningful results, particularly for high-risk populations.

A former communications coordinator said that she wasn’t sure “how successful” the study was, since there were issues recruiting participants as most Canadians had already mixed and matched their shots. She referred to “bureaucratic hurdles” including going live with a press release before labs were even set up to do the research!

When Rebel News reached out to Dr. Joanne Langley, co-principal investigator of the study, for answers and clarification on its status, her response was vague, with no timeline for when the public could expect study results, other than the data is still being analyzed.

Dr. Langley did not respond to questions about the allocation of the $4.8 million in funding, leaving Canadians with even more unanswered concerns — particularly regarding the handling of vaccine recommendations and the science guiding those decisions.