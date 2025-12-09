Taxpayers Federation calls out Premier Ford for presiding over massive MPP pay hike

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Noah Jarvis discussed the Canadian Taxpayers Federation's newly released "Naughty or Nice" list, which singles out Premier Doug Ford for his waste of taxpayer funds.

Jarvis, the CTF's Ontario Director, explained that Ford appeared at the top of the annual "Naughty" list for presiding over a substantial increase to MPPs' salaries.

"A few months ago, when nobody was paying attention to the Ontario legislature, Premier Ford teamed up with MPPs on the NDP and Liberal side of the aisle, and they all colluded together to pass a massive MPP pay hike," he said.

"The MPPs increased their pay by 35% this year. A 35% increase — I don't know about you Ezra, but most people living in Ontario or the rest of Canada aren't getting a 35% pay hike from their employer," Jarvis continued.

"But MPPs themselves decided that they were going to increase their own pay by 35% this year. So MPP pay went from about $116,000 per year to $157,300 this year. It's a completely absurd pay hike," he said.

Jarvis also pointed out that MPPs, under Premier Ford, gave themselves a new pension plan the likes of which most Canadians could only dream of.

"It's even worse when you consider that not only did they give themselves a crazy pay hike, but they also gave themselves a new platinum-plated pension program, which is similar to the pensions that federal MPs get," he said.

"So not only are they giving themselves 35% more of your taxpayer dollars, putting it right in their pockets, but they're also giving themselves a lavish pension program, the likes that most Canadians aren't going to receive after they retire," Jarvis added.

Other politicians appearing on the CTF's "Naughty" list include Federal Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne, British Columbia Finance Minister Brenda Bailey, Quebec Premier François Legault, and Federal Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree.