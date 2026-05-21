Taxpayers forced to foot billion-dollar-bill for FIFA World Cup games

Article by Rebel News staff

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, B.C. director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation Carson Binda discussed how Canadian taxpayers are being forced to spend approximately $1 billion to host part of the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Canada will host 13 matches during the World Cup, which runs across North America from June 11 to July 19, 2026. The matches will be split between two Canadian host cities: Toronto (6 matches) and Vancouver (7 matches).

Binda condemned federal, provincial and municipal politicians for allocating such huge sums of taxpayers' hard-earned funds on a sporting event like this.

“Politicians are wasting a million dollars per minute hosting a handful of international soccer games,” he said. "This is an outrageous amount of money coming right from your pocket going out the door on these soccer games," Binda continued.

“FIFA is leaving taxpayers with big pocketbook pain, without the promised economic gain," he added.

The Parliamentary Budget Officer estimates the total public cost at approximately $1.07 billion, with the federal government contributing $473 million and the remainder covered by provincial and municipal governments.

More than one million visitors are projected to travel to Canada for the World Cup matches in Toronto and Vancouver. Toronto’s hosting budget stands at $380 million, covering operating and capital costs such as stadium upgrades and event services.