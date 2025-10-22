Taxpayers on the hook for $200K for Canadian Anti-Hate Network to study 'far right'

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to the Liberal government announcing it is providing the Canadian Anti-Hate Network with $200,000 to help with “creating an ethical framework for research on Far-Right Organizing in Canada”.

The Liberal government made the announcement earlier this week, noting it is providing more than $36 million for projects to help "counter violent extremism".

Conservative MP Dane Lloyd criticized the Carney Liberals for forcing Canadians to fund this study from the Canadian Anti-Hate Network.

"This is the same organization that falsely claimed an anti-Semitic flyer circulated at convoy protests," he wrote on X. "Why do taxpayers need to pay $200k to teach left wing hacks to be ethical?"

As Sheila and Lise noted, the description of the study appears vague and confusing, with limited concrete goals to measure success.

"The objective of this project is to establish a framework that enables the Canadian Anti-Hate Network to conduct studies on the far-right landscape in Canada in full compliance with human subject research ethics," reads the Government of Canada website.

Sheila condemned the Liberal government for funding the study on how to ethically study the 'far right' organizing in Canada.

"We know that the violence, political violence in this country is of course coming from the political left," she said.

"But this stuff then ends up in Department of Defence reports, where they're like, 'we need to deal with ideologically motivated violent extremists,' and then they're like 'let's focus on the Proud Boys', and I'm like, the men's drinking club?" Sheila continued.

The Liberal government's $36 million 'counter extremism' initiative will provide funding to 18 other organizations in addition to the Canadian Anti-Hate Network.