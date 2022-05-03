Taylor Lorenz caught in lie, there was no harassment from Drudge Report editor

MSNBC

Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz, who rose to infamy after she doxxed conservative account “Libs of TikTok,” whose actions backfired on her not long after, falsely claimed that the Drudge Report was threatening to ruin her career.

In the now-deleted tweet, Lorenz on Monday accused an editor of the publication of personally harassing her.

“After calling and texting me relentlessly for a week, the Drudge Report editor just called my personal cell phone number, yelled at me when I asked him to leave me alone, and said he would ‘blast my name all over Drudge Report until it ruins my career,'” wrote Lorenz.

Lorenz’s accusation was not taken lightly.

As detailed by the Daily Wire, Matt Drudge, who first broke the story on Monica Lewinsky’s affair with former president Bill Clinton, “runs a tight ship at his Drudge Report.”

Lorenz’s allegation spurred CNN’s senior media reporter Oliver Darcy into action, prompting him to reach out to Drudge. According to Darcy, Drudge personally contacted Lorenz to demand a retraction for her false accusation.

“[Matt Drudge] himself contacted [Taylor Lorenz] to ask for a correction after she said in tweets that a Drudge editor had harassed her. Drudge told me no one ‘associated with the DRUDGE REPORT’ had contacted her prior. Lorenz says her tweets were mostly a joke,” Darcy wrote on Twitter.

—@DRUDGE himself contacted @TaylorLorenz to ask for a correction after she said in tweets that a Drudge editor had harassed her. Drudge told me no one "associated with the DRUDGE REPORT" had contacted her prior. Lorenz says her tweets were mostly a joke. https://t.co/At1XFWIdDb pic.twitter.com/XZsOgHQDIX — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 3, 2022

“WaPo’s Taylor Lorenz walked back an allegation on Monday that an editor for the Drudge Report had repeatedly harassed her after she was contacted by Matt Drudge himself. Lorenz tweeted Monday that she had been ‘relentlessly’ harassed by a Drudge Report editor who had threatened to use the site to destroy her career,” wrote Darcy on a CNN Newsletter.

“It was a serious allegation and so I checked in with Drudge who told me that he had ‘never contacted her, nor has anyone associated with the DRUDGE REPORT.’ Drudge, who made clear to me he was not pleased with the allegations against his site, forwarded me an email he had sent Lorenz asking for a correction,” Darcy wrote.

“When Lorenz received Drudge's request, she deleted her tweets and posted a clarification: ‘For anyone who saw my post abt this man claiming to be from Drudge calling me non stop, good news: I heard from Matt Drudge & this man has zero power over Drudge! He's claiming to be an editor all over the internet but he's not. Sorry to disappoint everyone saying Drudge is based.’”

For anyone who saw my post abt this man claiming to be from Drudge calling me non stop, good news: I heard from Matt Drudge & this man has zero power over Drudge! He's claiming to be an editor all over the internet but he's not. Sorry to disappoint everyone saying Drudge is based — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 2, 2022

“Lorenz told me that her initial tweets were a ‘joke’ and that she found the idea someone could harm her career via the Drudge Report ‘hilarious,’” reported Darcy. “Lorenz said she was ‘laughing very hard about the idea’ and was simply joking about it online. ‘I am happy to correct the record that I have no drama with Drudge Report,’ Lorenz told me.”

Lorenz was essentially making light of the harassment that she claimed gave her “severe PTSD” in an MSNBC segment, a network that she later slammed for compounding the harassment she claims to receive.