Taylor Lorenz published Libs of TikTok's private home address before editors removed it

Taylor Lorenz’s article doxing the identity of the popular “Libs of TikTok” Twitter account originally included the anonymous creator's home address before it was pulled by editors at the Washington Post.

As vetted by Rebel News, the article originally contained Libs of TikTok’s real estate license, including her private home address, and details of her employer in New York.

Speaking in a March interview, Lorenz described doxing and harassment as a tool to silence marginalized individuals from speaking out. It’s worth noting that in the Washington Post article, Lorenz identifies the “Libs of TikTok” account holder as Orthodox Jewish.

“I think online harassment is such a misnomer,” said Lorenz in a March interview with Crooked Media. “I think it’s a huge problem because harassment is a tool to silence people, especially women and people of color, people from marginalized identities, for speaking out.”

“And there’s a very international goal behind it,” Lorenz added. “It’s obviously death threats, and all of that, and rape threats on the daily. And it’s not just Twitter. It’s like every single surface.”

“My cellphone number getting out there, people calling, people harassing my family members, stalking me,” said Lorenz without any irony whatsoever. “All of that is incredibly terrifying and invasive and it’s bled out into the physical world too, which is even more terrifying. But to me, I think what especially the media needs to understand about this about protecting their own reporters is that this is just a tool to kind of discredit and silence journalists.”

Physician heal thyself. pic.twitter.com/1G33NuqIjX — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 19, 2022

Lorenz has also described being doxxed and harassed in an MSNBC interview in which she broke down in tears. The Washington Post journalist claimed to suffer “severe PTSD” from the experience.

NEW: Taylor Lorenz says she has "severe PTSD" from being a journalist and breaks down in MSNBC interview pic.twitter.com/G9FymoSdH8 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 1, 2022

“You feel like any little piece of information that gets out on you will be used by the worst people on the Internet to destroy your life. And it’s so isolating. It’s horrifying,” said Lorenz.

In addition to sharing Libs of TikTok’s private home address and professional credentials, Lorenz also posted details of the account holders' travel history and visited the addresses of private individuals who were members of Libs of TikTok’s family.

Hi @TaylorLorenz! Which of my relatives did you enjoy harassing the most at their homes yesterday? pic.twitter.com/QehkBSgcmG — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 19, 2022

As previously detailed by Rebel News, Libs of TikTok curates most of its content from publicly available TikTok videos documenting radical left-wing ideology and its proponent's efforts to push it onto children in public schools.

Many of the videos curated by the account have been featured on Fox News, the Joe Rogan Experience, and elsewhere, making it a powerful voice for the conservative media.