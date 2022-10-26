Taylor Swift can't shake off the weight of the cancel mob, cuts music video scene deemed 'fatphobic'

UMG (on behalf of TS/Republic)

Taylor Swift’s new record-breaking album Midnights has already stirred up controversy, and she and her team were unable to ‘Shake It Off.’

After the music video for her song, Anti-Hero, which she describes as 'one of her favourite songs she’s ever written,' dropped, fans noticed a scene where she steps on a scale and the word “fat” appears in place of a number.

The music video, written and directed by Swift, according to Variety, is “reflective of her own ‘nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts [playing] out in real time.’”

Although it appears only online trolls and one writer at Teen Vogue took offence to Swift’s visual interpretation of the song, Swift and her team caved to the mob and edited the scene out of the video.

Variety writes, “the music video on Apple Music no longer shows the scale, instead, Swift’s anti-hero clone just looks at her with a face of disappointment. The music video on YouTube still features the scale displaying ‘fat.'’”

Many came to Swift’s defence amid the controversy. New York Post reports that “the ladies of The View swiftly defended Taylor Swift from accusations of 'fatphobia' on Tuesday’s episode.”

“She was just describing a personal experience,” co-host Sunny Hostin said. “And quite frankly, it’s a personal experience that a lot of women experience.”

Other media outlets also came to her defense. Cosmopolitan writes, “clearly, the new song is referencing [the] struggles that Taylor has been so open about” regarding her body image.

Independent also wrote an article stating, “the scene that shows Taylor on a scale reading ‘fat’ is supposed to show the warped perspective of someone with an eating disorder. We owe it to Swift to approach this clip in good faith.”

In a 2020 documentary titled Miss Americana, Swift admitted to struggling with her body image in the past and elaborated on her eating disorder in an exclusive interview with Variety after the documentary was released.

Ironically, the lyrics to the song are all about Swift admitting that “everybody agrees” that she’s “the problem” — perhaps, this time, the mob has taken them a little too literally.