Taylor Swift's music video for 'Anti-Hero' gets censored over 'fatphobia'

Taylor Swift’s music video for Anti-Hero, the five-minute-long music video for her latest album, “Midnights,” has been edited to remove a scene that was deemed “fatphobic.”

Swift’s fans took to Twitter to note that the video, which showed Swift battling herself in a bathroom and stepping onto a scale to check her weight, had been edited following widespread complaints from the “plus-size” community.

Since the release of the video, Swift has been attacked for “fatphobia.”

In recent years, numerous intersectional feminists have added obesity into the intersectionality of oppression, arguing that white cisheteronormative beauty standards encourage women to be fit and that being fat, or even morbidly obese, is beautiful.

Advocacy for obesity has gone so far as to declare medical doctors to be guilty of oppression for having the audacity to suggest hitting the gym or going on a diet to people suffering from health conditions related to their weight.

In the original Swift video, the singer steps onto the scale, only to read the message, “fat,” with no numbers shown, suggesting that the singer is fighting with body image issues. In the edited version, the scale shows no message.

In Swift’s 2020 documentary, Miss Americana, Swift shared she battled with anorexia in the past. In an Instagram post about “Anti-Hero” music video, Swift told her fans that the music was reflective of her “nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts [playing] out in real time.”

Comments on the now-edited YouTube video were largely supportive of the singer and condemned her critics for getting the scene censored.

“it's insane how everyone else can have an opinion on Taylor's body and how she was labelled but taylor herself should not and CANNOT...I just hope she's happy and always knows there's people who love and support her and wouldn't judge her for when she feels vulnerable or feels comfortable enough to let people know what she's gone through,” wrote one of the commenters.

“As someone who can be very sensitive to fatphobia... I'm really sad that she took that scene out. Taylor has had an eating disorder and body image issues, and that negativity is her and many other people's realities. It's her story and I'm not at all offended by it, I was actually touched by the vulnerability of including that in the video. I see fatphobia on a daily basis for no reason other than to joke. But this was spreading awareness to another difficult subject. I understand it being a sore spot but it was wrong to pressure her to take that out,” wrote another.

“I'm so upset that she was harassed to take that scene out of the video. Art is meant to be vulnerable, uncomfortable at times, that's how it is able to relate to so many and resonate at a deeper level. If we start censoring everything, art won't be as impactful anymore. It's just so frustrating. Taylor, thank you for showing us your insecurities so that others who may relate don't feel so alone,” another fan wrote.

