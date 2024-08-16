Taylor Swift resumes record-breaking Eras Tour in London with Ed Sheeran surprise
The pop star's return to the stage at Wembley Stadium marks her first performance since the Vienna cancellations.
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour made a return to the stage Thursday night at London's Wembley Stadium, featuring a surprise appearance by British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. The performance marked Swift's first show since the cancellation of her Vienna concerts due to security concerns.
Sheeran joined Swift during the acoustic portion of her set, collaborating on their hit songs "Everything Has Changed" and "Endgame," before performing a snippet of his own chart-topper "Thinking Out Loud." The guest appearance delighted the 92,000-strong audience, who had already been enthusiastically participating throughout the show, the Associated Press reports.
The London concert comes after a challenging period for Swift and her tour. Recent weeks saw tragedy strike when three young fans were killed at a Swift-themed dance class in Southport, northern England.
Additionally, Austrian police thwarted a potential terrorist attack on her Vienna concert venue, leading to the arrest of three individuals allegedly inspired by the Islamic State.
Swift did not directly address these incidents on stage, instead focusing on her performance and interaction with the crowd. She expressed gratitude to her fans for their attendance, acknowledging the increased security measures in place.
The Eras Tour has garnered significant attention for its commercial success, with Pollstar reporting over $1 billion in ticket sales last year alone. Industry experts anticipate the tour could surpass $2 billion in revenue before concluding in Indianapolis later this year.
Swift is scheduled to perform four more shows at Wembley Stadium, which will set a record for the longest solo residency at the venue. The European leg of the tour will conclude with these London dates before resuming in Toronto this November.
