TC Energy receives anonymous threats of 'coordinated attack' on Coastal GasLink pipeline

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Sheila Gunn Reid PETITION: Build The Keystone XL Pipeline In 2021 Joe Biden pulled the plug on the Keystone XL pipeline, forcing us to rely on Russia for oil. If you agree that it is in North America's best interest to build the pipeline, please sign the petition on this page. 17,339 signatures

Goal: 25,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

A natural gas pipeline under construction in B.C. faces anonymous claims of a “coordinated sabotage attack” by an anarchist website, according to TC Energy Corp. Coastal GasLink expressed concern over “a trend of escalating violence” on its sites across the province.

The article published on an anarchist website claimed an unknown group vandalized the pipeline to “contribute to the small delays” in the already over-budget project.

“We drilled holes less than a penny wide in a section of pipe that had not yet been lowered into the trench. We covered the holes with fibreglass film, which temporarily prevents leaks in the pipes, but only lasts a few months,” claims the article.

The estimated cost of the Coastal GasLink pipeline increased by 29% to $14.5 billion this year, owing to an uptick in unexpected construction issues and rising labour costs. The new price tag is up from an estimated $11.2 billion last July — a significant increase from the previous projection of $6.6 billion.

“While we have no evidence at this time to suggest tampering has occurred, we take every threat to the integrity of our pipeline infrastructure very seriously,” said TC Energy in a written statement.

“We are fully cooperating with the RCMP in investigating these claims and, as always, will prioritize the safety of our work crews and the communities around us. Our quality assurance team has initiated a review of the anarchist claims.”

https://youtu.be/9uGi75SrRMc

RCMP media relations officer, Staff Sergeant Kris Clark, said law enforcement is aware of “ongoing efforts by some individuals and groups to delay or obstruct the work of Coastal GasLink.”

He said they are not commenting on these latest allegations but commented that all incidents of reported damage to the project’s infrastructure and equipment are investigated thoroughly.

Skeena BC Liberal MLA Ellis Ross said he takes the website’s claims “very seriously,” adding the article’s author appears to be knowledgeable about the project.

The article details how welded sections of coated pipe are assessed before being lowered into the trench.

Last November, five protesters opposed the construction of Coastal GasLink in a contentious blockade that lasted several days. Now, they plead guilty to criminal contempt for defying a court injunction that prohibited their demonstration.



MORE: https://t.co/UTOSaLS2GA pic.twitter.com/YMueWHTXs5 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) December 20, 2022

It states that after the trench is backfilled, they are tested under pressure. The holes were sealed, hoping to pass the first pressure test but must be excavated and repaired before the pipeline completion.

The Coastal GasLink project is a 670-km natural gas pipeline spanning northern BC to the Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Canada processing and export facility in Kitimat, BC.

The Kitimat LNG export facility is more than 70% complete and is expected to deliver its first LNG shipment to global export markets by mid-decade.

TC Energy previously said that its pipeline construction is 83% complete but warned that should construction extend into 2024, building costs could surpass an additional $1.2 billion.

They hope to complete the project by the end of 2023.

“It’s somebody who understands how the logistics of the pipeline work,” said Ross, who clarified he wants to know what the province will do to combat these “terrorist activities.”

Another article on the same website claims responsibility for burning RCMP vehicles and an ambulance in Smithers last October. Ross said he wants to know the results of investigations into that and the on-site axe attack incident yielded.

Ross believes the website is part of a sophisticated, two-pronged campaign against the pipeline.

One is what he calls “coordinated assaults” on pipeline workers and torching police vehicles. The other is in communicating through websites that are hard to track.

“This is dangerous. This is terrorism. I think it’s time that we address this violence,” said Ross. “And those that condone this have got to be called out. This is not the society we want to live in.”

'Masked and violent attackers' armed with axes and flare guns attack Coastal GasLink drill site in BC - Rebel News https://t.co/OlEavMWQRW — Andrew A. Currie (@ACC_Andrew) February 18, 2022

Last February, 20 assailants attacked a Coastal GasLink site near Houston, BC, injuring employees and damaging heavy equipment. According to the RCMP, 20 people armed with axes stormed security guards, costing millions in damage.

Their whereabouts remain unknown, and a $100,000 reward remains open for information concerning the incident.

“Attacks to energy infrastructure should concern all Canadians. Regardless of their authenticity, we believe these claims are intended to delay our project and spread fear and violence,” said TC Energy.

“They must not be tolerated or accepted, and we believe most Canadians would agree.”

In November, five protesters opposed the construction of Coastal GasLink in a contentious blockade that lasted several days. They plead guilty to criminal contempt for defying a court injunction that prohibited their demonstration.

The assailants received $500 fines or a punishment of 25 hours of community service.