TD Bank donates $500,000 to program that performs 'gender affirming' procedures on minors

AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

TD Bank has donated $500,000 to a program that performs irreversible “gender affirming” procedures on minors.

A newsletter published by the bank details over the funding it has provided to support “gender transitions” through the McMaster Pediatric Gender Diversity Program, which is operated in conjunction with the McMaster Children’s Hospital in Hamilton, Ontario.

According to the announcement, the money that was paid through the Children’s Hospital Foundations will go to support 30 children under the age of 18 to undergo “gender affirming” services each year. The program treats around 60 to 70 minors every year.

“The Pediatric Gender Diversity Program aims to provide medical and mental health services to trans and gender diverse youth as part of a comprehensive program that includes adolescent medicine, psychology, psychiatry, endocrinology, speech-language pathology, and social work,” said the bank in the newsletter.

“For trans and gender diverse youth, receiving gender-affirming healthcare can be a lifeline,” it stated.

As detailed by LifeSiteNews, which first reported the development, the McMaster Children’s Hospital program provides “information, options and care to youth who are experiencing gender dysphoria,” per pediatrician Dr. Rosheen Grady.

“Adolescence is a point where we can intervene to really help support youths be their healthiest selves,” she said.

The program, as detailed by the hospital’s website, does not offer specifics about the procedures it performs, but such procedures typically involve hormone therapy, the application of puberty blockers on pre-pubescent minors, and the surgical removal of breasts on girls.