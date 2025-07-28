TDF defends Montreal church fined $2,500 for worship service attended by U.S. Christian leader

The Democracy Fund (TDF) is defending a Montreal church fined $2,500 after hosting a worship service attended by U.S. Christian musician and activist Sean Feucht.

Sheila Gunn Reid
The church, Ministerios Restauracion/Eglise MR, was ticketed following a Friday evening service on July 25, 2025. 

Video footage shows police entering the building during the service. Protesters later attempted to shut down the event, which municipal officials claimed violated zoning or permit bylaws—despite no legal requirement for permits to hold regular worship services.

TDF litigation director Mark Joseph called the fine a serious Charter violation.

“Freedom of religion is a fundamental freedom under s.2(a) of the Charter: you do not need permission or a permit from the government to worship at a church in Canada. It is absurd to suggest otherwise, and it risks setting a dangerous precedent that will extend to all religions.”

Feucht’s presence has drawn backlash from far-left activist groups and progressive politicians across Canada, including Trudeau-appointed senator Kris Wells, Alberta NDP MLA David Shepherd, and multiple Liberal MPs. 

Six of Feucht's planned worship events have already been cancelled following political pressure. TDF says the case highlights growing concerns over government overreach and the erosion of religious liberty.

The Democracy Fund previously defended churches targeted under COVID-19 public health orders and says it is prepared to challenge this latest infringement in court.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-07-28 19:59:39 -0400 Flag
    Antifa and Islamists are fortunate we Christians are told to love our enemies. History would have been far more bloody if Christ were like Mohammad.