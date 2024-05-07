Teachers union demands $50 billion Chicago contract with abortion, migrant funding despite poor student performance
The union is seeking a $50 billion package with raises, added benefits and progressive policies, leaked documents show.
The Chicago Teachers Union has put forth an extensive list of costly contract demands during ongoing negotiations with the city's public school system, according to leaked documents. The demands, which have not been officially released by the union, include substantial pay raises, additional benefits and the adoption of various progressive policies.
Among the key financial requests are a minimum 9% annual pay increase for teachers through fiscal year 2028. With the average Chicago teacher currently earning $93,182, according to the Illinois Policy Institute, a conservative think tank, this would push average salaries to $144,620 by 2028, the Daily Wire reports.
However, the union's demands extend well beyond compensation.
Other reported proposals include providing free abortions for public school employees, offering free mass transit for all students and staff, and allocating $2,000 per migrant student to cover services like academic support and mental health counseling. The union also wants unused school facilities to be converted into housing for homeless migrants.
On the policy front, the demands call for mandatory LGBTQ training for school employees, a requirement for at least one gender-neutral bathroom in every school, and a prohibition on staff notifying parents if a student adopts a new gender identity without consent.
Stacy Davis Gates, the union's president, has defended the ambitious $50 billion price tag, characterizing it as "audacity" befitting Chicago. In a March speech, she stated, "We are asking you to give us an opportunity to tell our story. It will cost $50 billion and three cents. And so what, that's audacity. That's Chicago."
The demands come amid concerns over student achievement in Chicago's public schools. Last year, only 12% of eighth graders met proficiency standards in math, while 19% were proficient in reading, despite the district spending nearly $22,000 per student — well above the national average of $14,347.
With the current contract set to expire at the end of June, the negotiations have sparked criticism from parent groups and fiscal watchdogs who view the union's agenda as overly political and disconnected from educational priorities.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.