Teachers’ union prez Randi Weingarten suggests “millions” of Floridians will die because of DeSantis policies
Far-left American Federation of Teachers (AFT) President Randi Weingarten posted a distressed tweet on social media on Wednesday over merchandise being sold by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaign.
DeSantis’ team is selling merchandise to fund the governor’s campaign, with some of the items including the phrase, “Don’t Fauci My Florida,” a reference to Dr. Anthony Fauci, whose public health policies have been criticized.
Weingarten, who leads an organization accused of influencing the Biden administration’s CDC decision on reopening schools, responded to the tweet, claiming without evidence that millions of Floridians would die as a result of DeSantis’ policies.
Disgusting. Millions of Floridians are going to die for Ron DeSantis’ ignorance and he’s choosing to profit from it. He doesn’t care about Floridians; he cares about furthering his own cruel agenda. https://t.co/0HnxB3WlZ4— Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) July 14, 2021
“Disgusting. Millions of Floridians are going to die for Ron DeSantis’ ignorance and he’s choosing to profit from it,” Weingarten claimed. “He doesn’t care about Floridians; he cares about furthering his own cruel agenda.”
In a statement to the Daily Wire, DeSantis Press Secretary Christina Pushaw blasted Weingarten: “Is Randi Weingarten’s ridiculous claim that selling a koozie will lead to ‘millions’ of Floridians dying an example of Critical Math Theory?”
“It’s terrifying that the fate of any child’s education is in the hands of someone so incredibly ignorant,” Pushaw added.
A recent column in the New York Post detailed controversies involving Weingarten and debunked conspiracy theories she promoted throughout the pandemic:
- “Last September, as schools across the country were trying to open, Weingarten could be counted on to oppose any such move. ‘If community spread is too high . . . if you don’t have the infrastructure of testing, and if you don’t have the safeguards that prevent the spread of viruses in the school, we believe that you cannot reopen in person,’ Weingarten said.”
- “In February, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was finally going to issue guidance urging full reopening of in-person schooling, the AFT successfully lobbied for language that kept schools closed. The next month, when the CDC finally did the sane thing and changed its social-distancing guideline for schools to 3 feet (from 6), Weingarten wrote a letter questioning the change and demanding yet more ‘safety’ concessions.”
- “When challenged about success stories — such as Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis resisted union bullying and made sure schools across the state opened for full-time learning — Weingarten regurgitated the oft-debunked conspiracy theory about the Sunshine State somehow hiding its real COVID data.”
- “Who can forget her interview with Jewish Telegraphic Agency in March, in which Weingarten lied that ‘virtually every school district in New York state and in Connecticut is reopened, many of them have reopened in New Jersey’? In fact, Gotham middle and high schools ended the school year still mostly closed, while elementary schools would only open full-time at the end of April, weeks after the interview. Several districts in New Jersey didn’t open for in-person school this year at all. In the same interview, Weingarten took aim at Jews who dared question why schools were still closed. Weingarten called them ‘the ownership class.’ When casual Marxism, with bizarre anti-Semitic undertones, makes it into classrooms, it isn’t difficult to see where it originates.”
