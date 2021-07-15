Teachers’ union prez Randi Weingarten suggests “millions” of Floridians will die because of DeSantis policies

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Far-left American Federation of Teachers (AFT) President Randi Weingarten posted a distressed tweet on social media on Wednesday over merchandise being sold by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaign.

DeSantis’ team is selling merchandise to fund the governor’s campaign, with some of the items including the phrase, “Don’t Fauci My Florida,” a reference to Dr. Anthony Fauci, whose public health policies have been criticized.

Weingarten, who leads an organization accused of influencing the Biden administration’s CDC decision on reopening schools, responded to the tweet, claiming without evidence that millions of Floridians would die as a result of DeSantis’ policies.

Disgusting. Millions of Floridians are going to die for Ron DeSantis’ ignorance and he’s choosing to profit from it. He doesn’t care about Floridians; he cares about furthering his own cruel agenda. https://t.co/0HnxB3WlZ4 — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) July 14, 2021

“Disgusting. Millions of Floridians are going to die for Ron DeSantis’ ignorance and he’s choosing to profit from it,” Weingarten claimed. “He doesn’t care about Floridians; he cares about furthering his own cruel agenda.”

In a statement to the Daily Wire, DeSantis Press Secretary Christina Pushaw blasted Weingarten: “Is Randi Weingarten’s ridiculous claim that selling a koozie will lead to ‘millions’ of Floridians dying an example of Critical Math Theory?”

“It’s terrifying that the fate of any child’s education is in the hands of someone so incredibly ignorant,” Pushaw added.

A recent column in the New York Post detailed controversies involving Weingarten and debunked conspiracy theories she promoted throughout the pandemic: