Teachers’ unions push to end Alberta’s successful school choice system — even as they strike over failing public schools
Unions demand more funding for a system they say is broken — while campaigning to eliminate the alternatives that actually work.
Alberta’s teachers’ unions are backing a campaign to dismantle the province’s education funding model that allows parents to choose the best schooling for their children, regardless of income — even as those same unions remain on strike over what they describe as a broken, underfunded, and understaffed public education system.
The initiative is led by Calgary teacher and union executive Alicia Taylor, who serves as Vice President of Calgary Public Teachers and teaches science at Joane Cardinal-Schubert High School. Taylor has spent more than a decade in Alberta classrooms and has held leadership roles in the Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA), including with its Science Council and Professional Development Committee. Her petition, formally approved by Elections Alberta, proposes to end the practice of allocating public funds to accredited independent (private) schools.
If successful, the initiative would force all Alberta families into the public system, eliminating the flexibility to send children to faith-based, classical, or alternative programs that reflect their family values and learning needs.
Alberta’s current education model is unique in Canada, providing partial public funding to accredited independent schools that meet provincial curriculum and accountability standards. The approach ensures educational diversity and accessibility regardless of socioeconomic status.
Union leaders argue the public system is under strain — yet their proposed reform would strip parents of any alternative. Rather, it’s a move toward a one-size-fits-all, bureaucratic model that would punish families who opt for schools that work better for their children.
Under Alberta’s Citizen Initiative Act, organizers must collect signatures from 10 % of the total votes cast in the previous provincial election to trigger a referendum. Based on the 2023 election results, that means Taylor’s campaign must gather about 177,700 signatures within six months — a significant challenge, but not an impossible one given union membership numbers and reach.
If successful, the campaign would mark the most significant rollback of parental choice in Alberta’s education system in decades, replacing a model built on flexibility and innovation with a rigid, government-controlled monopoly.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.
Melvyn Schobel commented 2025-10-08 18:36:08 -0400The insidious plan is taking hold in the education system.
To indoctrinate kids with gender ideology to “decentre whiteness” and vilify Canadian culture.
They want to destroy all books that have anything to do with history.
They want to replace it with present-day ideology to reprogram the way young students think with a system of mind control.
History is a threat because it creates a blueprint that can be used to help solve present-day conflicts.
This is in direct opposition to present-day ideology when trying to reprogram the minds of young people.
The best time to use hallucinations is when young minds are the most vulnerable.
The teachers’ union is one of the most corrupt institutions because they can control what is being taught in schools.
The teachers either comply or get fired. Parents have the right to determine what their children are being taught in schools, which creates a problem for teachers and unions. To have independent schools funded by the government, giving parents
the choice between private or public schooling, is a no-no as far as the union is concerned. The union wants to desperately keep control of the learning process and will do everything in their power to maintain this position.
The parents must make their voices heard loudly and clearly.
The world suffers a lot . Not because of the violence of bad people, but because of the silence of the good people.
By Napoleon Bonaparte.