'Team Normal' scores big win over woke mob in Sydney Sweeney ad controversy

Controversy erupted surrounding American Eagle's ad campaign featuring actress Sydney Sweeney after the clothing brand boasted about her “good jeans” in a recent campaign.

Those on the radical left were infuriated by the clothier's promotion, with some commentators declaring it “Nazi propaganda.”

On a recent edition of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies waded into the controversy, sharing his thoughts on the successful ad campaign.

“Sydney Sweeney is many things,” David opined, “but the fact that she's Caucasian makes the American Eagle ad racist, you see.”

Calling it a “manufactured controversy,” he said the company could have used the exact same message with a different, non-white model, “nobody would have said anything — in fact it would have been praised for its diversity.”

Alas, anti-white racism is in vogue among the woke mob. In reality, Sweeney's critics are the racists in this situation, David said.

“It's important to note that it was really only the lunatic fringe that was losing their collective marbles over this,” he continued, noting the mainstream media was more than willing to provide a sounding board for those voices.

“Can someone kindly explain what the rules are when it comes to beauty and femininity?” David asked. Among those enraged by the ad, David said the most infuriated were fellow women.

“The left is obsessed with so-called masculinity,” he said. Rather, the biggest threat to women these days “is toxic femininity.”