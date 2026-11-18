At the anti-Pauline Hanson "kids' protest" outside the State Library last Thursday, in the hour before Victoria Police arrested me twice, I had one conversation that explains the whole event better than any of the chanting. It was with a teenage girl who'd come along to protest against Hanson, and it started because the adults around her were chanting something about my ex-wife and she wanted to know if it was true. It isn't, I told her, and if she wanted the full story she could read the book. Then I asked why she was there.

To fight for the country, she said. "Australia is Australia. No matter who you are, where you come from, there should be no such thing as immigrants. Everyone's human." So I asked the obvious question. Did she believe there should be no borders at all? "Honestly, not. I just believe we all should just live and be happy and, like, sprinkles and rainbows." Did she have a fence around her house? No. A door? Yes, but she doesn't lock it. "Anyone's welcome. As long as they don't kill me." That, I said, is the point. The reason we have borders, fences and doors is to stop bad people coming in. She agreed some people should be kept out, and gave me the list: "Donald Trump, the people who support his opinions, love his opinions, racists, predators, rapists." In that order. Trump voters at the top, rapists at the bottom.

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Then it fell apart in the nicest possible way. How do you stop criminals coming in? "You check their criminal records." So you want a border? "I never said no to borders. A border is for the bad people." Which, I pointed out, is not very different to what the people she's protesting against are saying. "I don't f--king know. You're twisting my words, man." Should we vet people before they come in? Yes, she said, but that's what they've already been doing. I mentioned the 3,000 people let in from Gaza without proper checks, some of whom it has since emerged support terrorism. "What are they going to do? Be a terrorist?" If they believe in terrorism, I said, that's probably the next logical step. She paused. "I put myself in a hole."

To her credit, she stopped calling everyone racist about halfway through. She conceded I hadn't said a single racist thing to her, and that she'd really only come for Pauline, who "has a lot of racist opinions". Like what? Hanson, she said, claimed Aboriginal people did nothing before "us immigrants" came. She's an immigrant herself, she told me, and so is Pauline, and so is "literally every white person here right now". Then she worked out that my mum is from Yemen and Israel and my dad's family from Russia and Poland, declared my cultural background European and welcomed me to the immigrant club. By the end she admitted she hadn't actually heard the Hanson quote she was protesting, and that building this country up into something more after colonisation "is true".

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That is when the adults stepped in. One tried to put himself between us and I had to ask him not to block the girl and to have some respect for the women. Another started shouting that I'd hit my wife. This is the "kids' protest" the Socialist Alliance has now run three times on the steps of the library, and the moment a kid starts thinking out loud, the grown-ups who brought her there move in to stop it. Stop grooming the kids, I told them.

She was polite, she was honest and she changed her mind in front of a camera, which is more than any of the adults in green vests managed. Watch the whole conversation and see who the left are using to push their agenda, and how they react when a teenager starts asking her own questions. Then, if you want this reporting to keep happening on the front line, with the security team that makes it possible and the legal fight against those unlawful arrests, head to ProtectAvi.com.