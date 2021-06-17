Tell it to the judge? That’s not an option if you receive one of these tickets

The other day, via email, I received a whopping $560 ticket from Hamilton bylaw enforcement officer Ranjeni RJ Reddy She/Her.

You see, the pooh-bahs in Hamilton don’t care for non-mainstream media types practicing journalism in Steeltown, so out come the ticket books whenever Rebel News reporters swing by, with the ostensible violation reason being… a lack of social distancing. Yeah, right…

But that’s only part of the story. The other part of the story is the type of ticket I received. It’s called an Administrative Monetary Penalty System (AMPS) ticket. And this is a very ominous ticket, indeed, given that the recipient of such a ticket is extremely limited in fighting it.

You can’t “tell it to the judge,” as the old saying goes, because when it comes to an Administrative Monetary Penalty System ticket, there is no judge, there is no jury. In fact, there is no court. Instead, to seek a modicum of justice, one has to make a plea to the very same people that issued the ticket in the first place!

But how can this be?

I recently sought guidance and clarification vis-à-vis that which is known as the Administrative Monetary Penalty System ticket.

Check out my interview with our superb paralegal, Jenna Little. Bottom line: the Administrative Monetary Penalty System is way more about expediency and efficiency and far less about actual justice. And be wary: this “system” is spreading… another grim indicator that our rights continue to erode…