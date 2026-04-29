Temporary Foreign Worker assessments nearly triple since 2015 as program costs soar

The number of labour market assessments used to approve foreign hires under Canada’s Temporary Foreign Worker Program has nearly tripled since the Liberals took office, according to a newly released parliamentary response.

Figures tabled in the House of Commons show processed Labour Market Impact Assessments (LMIAs) rose from 48,762 in 2015-16 to 137,118 in 2024-25 — an increase of roughly 181 per cent.

LMIAs are the federal approvals employers typically need to hire temporary foreign workers by claiming no qualified Canadians are available to fill the jobs.

At the same time, the cost of administering the program has surged. Government spending on the program through Employment and Social Development Canada rose from $70.7 million in 2015-16 to $177.7 million in 2024-25.

Processing times have also lengthened. Average LMIA processing time increased from 25 business days in 2015-16 to 60 business days in 2024-25.

The data was released in response to a written parliamentary question from Conservative MP Brad Vis.

The rapid expansion of the foreign worker system has helped suppress wages, reduced pressure on employers to train Canadians, and intensified demand for housing and public services.

Despite employer-paid application fees generating $146.5 million in 2024-25, taxpayers still covered a net annual cost of more than $31 million, according to the government’s own figures.