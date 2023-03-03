Tennessee governor signs bills to protect children from sex-change procedures and sexually explicit drag shows

Cheques made out to Rebel News: Rebel News Network Ltd. PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO Toronto, ON M6E 5B2

Tennessee's Republican Governor Bill Lee has signed two new laws aimed at protecting children from sex-change procedures and sexually explicit drag shows.

The first law specifically targets procedures such as mastectomies on girls who identify as boys, and makes it illegal to administer cross-sex hormones and puberty blockers to minors. The bill passed through the Republican-controlled state House with a vote of 77-16.

Governor Lee announced his decision to sign the bill in the fall of 2022, after an investigation by conservative commentator Matt Walsh exposed Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) for performing double mastectomies on minors, the Daily Wire reported.

The new law is aimed at preventing permanent, life-altering decisions that could negatively impact children. VUMC paused these “gender affirming” procedures in October 2022 following an inquiry by Republican lawmakers.

Liberal groups in Tennessee, including the ACLU-TN, have vowed to sue the state over the new law, arguing that these procedures are "necessary" for children.

The second piece of legislation signed by Governor Lee prohibits adults from publicly impersonating the opposite sex, or engaging in sexually suggestive performances where children may be present.

The bill defines an "adult cabaret performance" as any show, outside of an adult cabaret, featuring topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators, or other similar entertainers, regardless of whether or not performed for consideration.

Anyone found guilty of violating this law would face misdemeanor charges, with repeat offenders potentially facing felony charges.