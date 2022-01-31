Tensions rising at Coutts, Alberta border as hundreds of truckers show support for Ottawa convoy

Multiple RCMP vehicles as well tactical units showed up in Sterling, a town near Coutts, where the truckers have blocked entry into the country at the Alberta/Montana border.

  • January 31, 2022
  • News Analysis
Rebel News' Kian Simone and Syd Fizzard made their way to the Canada/U.S. border to bring updates on the current standoff between truckers and the authorities.

Some 500 truckers have massed at the border between Alberta and Montana to support the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa that is seeking to end all mandates.

Kian and Syd are now making their way to the 'Border Freedom Rally' in protest of government mandates.

  • By Mocha Bezirgan

Convoy Reports

