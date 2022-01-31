Tensions rising at Coutts, Alberta border as hundreds of truckers show support for Ottawa convoy

Twitter / ﻿kiansimone44﻿﻿

Rebel News' Kian Simone and Syd Fizzard made their way to the Canada/U.S. border to bring updates on the current standoff between truckers and the authorities.

We are on route to the Coutts/Sweet Grass border here in Alberta. @SydFizzard and I will be bringing you updates on the convoy blocking the border to the states.



See more at https://t.co/NxAr5VnRyw, where you can also help us bring you the other side of the story! pic.twitter.com/5eZlBnQgdC — K2 (@kiansimone44) January 31, 2022

Some 500 truckers have massed at the border between Alberta and Montana to support the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa that is seeking to end all mandates.

Hundreds of trucks here in windy Coutts, a border town, supporting the convoy in Ottawa to end all mandates.



Support our journalism at https://t.co/NxAr5V5Iko pic.twitter.com/GYTbZ6H7sL — K2 (@kiansimone44) January 31, 2022

Here is a view of the convoy in windy Coutts, Alberta.



Hundreds of truckers and supporters have blocked entry to CAN/US borders in protest of the mandates, ALL mandates.@SydFizzard and I are taking a power nap before returning the morning.



More at https://t.co/NxAr5V5Iko pic.twitter.com/qFb8Jhs403 — K2 (@kiansimone44) January 31, 2022

Multiple RCMP vehicles as well as tactical units showed up in Sterling, a town near Coutts, where the truckers have blocked entry into the country.

A trucker counted at least 44 RCMP vehicles including 4 tactical units in Sterling, Alberta



Sterling, a town near Coutts where hundreds of truckers are blocking entry to the country in support of the convoy in Ottawa to end all mandates.



Support us at https://t.co/NxAr5V5Iko pic.twitter.com/r8CwbcmCFY — K2 (@kiansimone44) January 31, 2022

Truckers have the CAN/US border crossing here at Coutts/Sweet Grass completely shut down.@kiansimone44 and I will be back on scene in a couple hours to see what happens as this standoff continues. Full updates soon at https://t.co/69LmwLemGF pic.twitter.com/F9XYNe6XDc — Syd Fizzard (@SydFizzard) January 31, 2022

Kian and Syd are now making their way to the 'Border Freedom Rally' in protest of government mandates.