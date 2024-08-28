Tent cities continuously torn down by law enforcement, meanwhile illegal aliens put up in hotels

How bad is the homelessness problem in Ontario? Well, the Association of Municipalities of Ontario recently stated that the province is now home to at least 1,400 homeless encampments. That’s in Ontario alone.

At Dufferin Grove Park in Toronto, the lawns are overrun with homeless encampments. Again!

It’s so frustrating. The same problem occurred here three summers ago when a group of activists called "Afro Indigenous Rising" set up their occupation at Dufferin Grove Park after finally being given the boot from Nathan Phillips Square.

Now, in 2024, the tent city that was torn down by law enforcement in 2021 is back in business. It’s like a game of Whac-a-Mole.

It's the height of audacity that the City of Toronto criticized the Province of Ontario for its plans to redevelop Ontario Place and the Science Centre. Those redevelopment plans are improvements to the status quo considering Toronto has surrendered much of its park space to vagrants. Is this supposed to be the new normal under Mayor Olivia Chow? And why do the Trudeau Liberals continue to welcome illegal aliens into our country and put them up in three-star hotels given that we have so many homegrown Canadians who are in dire need of shelter?

This is unsustainable madness. Whatever happened to the idiom, "Charity begins at home"?