Terror 'watchlist' members entering U.S. from Canada at alarming rate: report

The United States is threatening stricter border controls should Canada not get a handle on its terrorism problem in short order, citing that more than 1,200 terror suspects have been stopped from crossing the northern border since 2020.

The US Customs and Border Protection (US CBP) has called on Canada to make the necessary changes to immigration policies or suffer backlash.

As reported by True North, the agency observed a 54% spike in “watchlist” members attempting to enter from Canada in recent years, a problem that wasn't nearly as severe before 2020.

US CBP stopped 484 listed people last year, and 281 people so far this year. That represents a dramatic surge compared to 158 terror suspects on average from 2017 through 2019.

Furthermore, 1,256 terror suspects have tried entering the U.S. through the Canadian border since 2020, according to the agency’s Terrorist Screening Dataset, citing that they are six times more likely to enter from Canada than Mexico.

"we have information that Mexican cartels are in Canada and are operating, we don't know if they're behind all of the human smuggling operations."



"we have information that Mexican cartels are in Canada and are operating, we don't know if they're behind all of the human smuggling operations."

RCMP answers my questions about the criminal groups that are operating smuggling illegal immigrants across the border into Canada.

When an American citizen attempts to enter the country illegally, they are arrested. Non-citizens are either denied entry or detained. If sufficient grounds are not established to make an arrest, they will send the person back to Canada.

The US CBP expressed grave concern about the number of watchlist members issued Canadian documents, making it increasingly difficult to properly identify them. The U.S. is now reconsidering whether Canadians can travel south amid heightening tensions.

“It would be irresponsible for the U.S. to not take necessary heightened precautions when foreigners attempt to enter the United States,” said Senator Marc Rubio in a statement.

Earlier this summer, Rubio called on the US Department of Homeland Security to abandon a more lax identification process for those with Canadian documentation. “Irrespective of Canada’s immigration policies, the U.S. should not waive common-sense terrorist screening and vetting for any individual entering the U.S. through other countries,” he said.

BREAKING: Alleged terrorist, Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, who arrived in Canada on a student visa and arrested for plotting to kill Jews in NYC has his trial postponed pending the arrival of extradition docs from the U.S.



His court date in Montreal today just finished.



Full report… pic.twitter.com/YZd7rBbDyd — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 13, 2024

The RCMP recently arrested Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, an international student with status in Canada, for a suspected terror plot near the now defunct illegal border crossing at Roxham Road. He allegedly had plans to enter the U.S. illegally to target Jewish people in New York City.

Khan is described as a “Pakistani citizen residing in Canada,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Trudeau is asked about security failures after another suspected terrorist was arrested for allegedly plotting to kill Jews in NYC after entering Canada on a student visa. "It highlights how effective our security services and institutions are," he says.

There have also been dozens of TikTok accounts which advertise Canada-U.S. smuggling operations to temporary residents of Indian descent who use unofficial points of entry to human traffic with ease.

Since January, a record 13,000 people have been arrested after entering the U.S. from southern Quebec — almost 9,000 between May and July alone. That's a 526% increase since 2022.

US CBP recorded 189,402 migrant encounters at the northern border last year — up 73% from the previous year and 597% from 2021 when there were 27,180 such encounters.

Border authorities condemned “transnational criminal organizations” for “claiming the borders are open” and using the northern border to attempt entry into the U.S.