Terrorism in Thornhill? An Iranian activist's boxing club is peppered with 17 bullets

In the wee hours of Sunday morning, Saliwan Boxing club, located just north of Toronto, was targeted with no fewer than 17 gunshots.

Now, why would that be?

Well, for starters, this boxing club, located in Thornhill, Ont., is owned by a very prominent Iranian activist, Salar Gholami.

As well, the timing of this cowardly attack is also interesting. Namely, it came just hours after it was confirmed that Iran’s “supreme leader” Ali Khamenei had been dispatched to Hell courtesy of American and Israeli air strikes.

The York Regional Police Service stated that the shooting occurred at approximately 3:00 a.m. Luckily the building was empty at the time. But even though there were no injuries or deaths, this incident reeks of terrorism, likely committed by those Islamists living in Canada who are, incredibly, still loyal to the regime.

Stated Gholami: “A group of terrorists attacked our club and opened fire. Seventeen shots fired... this club has been the headquarters of our activities in Toronto.”

Gholami emphasized that the potential for tragedy was huge. He says the club has often hosted families – including young children and teenagers. The previous day, young people at the club had danced late into the night.

“They're such terrorists," Gholami said. “They could've killed them right here.”

But if the goal of these pistol-packing thugs was to intimidate this champion boxer and his supporters, they failed miserably. Indeed, later that day, Gholami was taking part in a regime change rally in downtown Toronto.

“We will take back Iran," he said. “This is the final battle.”

Rebel News visited the scene of the boxing club on Sunday afternoon. Glass panes were either completely shattered or embedded with bullets.

We spoke with Shahrooz Paktinat, a friend of Gholami, who was busy at work erecting sheets of plywood where panes of glass once existed.

Like Gholami, he said the Iranian people in Canada pushing for regime change in Tehran will not be intimidated by acts of hooliganism.

We also interviewed Ardeshir ZareZadeh, the director of the International Centre for Human Rights.

ZareZadeh was on site to document the carnage. He noted that, unfortunately, such an act of terrorism occurring in the Greater Toronto Area should not come as a complete surprise given that the federal Liberals have inexplicably allowed more than 700 agents of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to remain in Canada.

The IRGC remains loyal to the Iranian regime. Of note, it was the IRGC that shot down Ukrainian International Airlines 752 in January 2020 killing all 176 occupants and an unborn baby aboard. The death toll included 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents of Canada.

The question remains: was the gross act of violence carried out at Saliwan Boxing an isolated incident? Or will more terrorism come in Toronto and other cities in North America as regime-loyal sleeper cells spring into action?

Stay tuned…