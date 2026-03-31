Terrorism supporters targeting Toronto Jewish neighbourhood test definition of 'residential area'

On March 29, 2026, pro-“Palestine” (pro-Hamas) demonstrators once again descended on the largest Jewish neighbourhood in Canada, gathering at the intersection of Bathurst and Sheppard.

Following the October 7, 2023 terrorist attacks in Israel, members of Toronto’s Jewish community began holding weekly rallies at this intersection, calling for the release of hostages in Gaza and showing support for one another. These gatherings continued every Sunday for two years, until the last living hostages were returned. In 2024, pro-“Palestine” demonstrators began counter-protesting directly across the street, targeting the Jewish community.

While rallies in support of Israel concluded in October 2025, the pro-Hamas demonstrations did not. Instead, demonstrators began marching through the neighbourhood, including down residential streets—chanting antisemitic slogans in front of Jewish homes.

After months of this, Toronto Police announced that demonstrations would no longer be permitted on residential streets. In response, organizers promoted another protest, framing the restriction as an infringement on their rights.

#BREAKING



Inspector Bernado lays out a new directive from Toronto Police:



“No protests on residential streets in the area of Bathurst and Sheppard.”



📸 Mar 22, 2026#Toronto #ProtestMania



Support independent reporting on Canada’s protest circuit and hate industry:… pic.twitter.com/oKK6PFCb33 — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) March 22, 2026

Terrorist Supporters are calling it essential to target the Toronto Jewish community at Bathurst and Sheppard this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/anuwQoirir — Israel Now (@neveragainlive1) March 27, 2026

Despite significant online attention, only 19 demonstrators showed up. Still, the police presence was substantial. Dozens of police vehicles filled the plaza at Bathurst and Sheppard, and officers on foot, bicycles, and in cruisers followed the march while blocking access to side streets.

A huge police presence in Toronto’s Jewish neighbourhood today to prevent 19 pro-“Palestine” protesters from going down what they deemed residential streets.



Protesters were still allowed to pass several seniors’ homes, synagogues, and countless apartment complexes during their… pic.twitter.com/kIAd5WTCmF — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) March 30, 2026

Towards the end of the march, when demonstrators finally returned to the main intersection, they were met by a man wearing a blue burqa and a Pride flag, sitting silently near a gas station. He remained there without speaking for about five minutes while the mob shouted accusations of Islamophobia. When he packed up his costume and attempted to leave, police detained him and held him for approximately half an hour.

And I’ll remind you that months ago, when someone from the pro-“Palestine” side cosplayed as Yahya Sinwar—chair and stick included—police did not detain, surround, or investigate him.

Pro-Palestine protesters at Bathurst and Sheppard express outrage over an individual cloaked in a makeshift niqab with a Pride flag as the lower veil, calling it a “hate crime against Muslims.”



Daniela Bonamico says lawyer Stephen Ellis is “on hand” to address this perceived… pic.twitter.com/l93wNpls15 — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) March 30, 2026

Israel Now/JDL leader Meir Weinstein reacts to counter protester at Bathurst and Sheppard cosplaying as recently assassinated Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. #cdnpoli #Toronto #Palestine #Israel #Gaza #ProtestMania pic.twitter.com/OVWQx9wO6r — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) November 24, 2024

Although residential side streets were restricted, demonstrators were still allowed to march along main roads, where people also live. Along the route were apartment buildings, seniors’ residences, synagogues, and preschools. Residents, including elderly individuals in a kosher seniors’ home, watched from behind curtains as chants for the destruction of the only Jewish state echoed through their neighbourhood.

This raises a key question: what defines a “residential area”? While side streets—where most houses are located—were protected, many residents on main streets were not, including some of the community’s most vulnerable. And how is it justified to allocate such significant police resources to escort a group of just 19 demonstrators—particularly when public support for terrorist organizations is illegal in Canada?

I reached out to the Toronto Police Service for comment but did not receive a response at the time of publication.