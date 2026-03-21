Terrorist supporters protest at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto for Al-Quds Day — here's what I saw

Article written by Rebel News staff

Ezra Levant, joined by Rebel News journalists David Menzies and Scarlett Grace, reports from in front of the U.S. Consulate in downtown Toronto, during the annual Al-Quds Day hate march, just days after the building was hit by gunfire.

University Avenue, usually one of the busiest streets in the city, was completely locked down, crowded with hundreds of police, ambulances, SWAT teams and an enormous number of people for the non-permitted, terrorist-sponsored demonstration. In addition to Al-Quds, banned terrorist group Samidoun also participated.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford rushed to court the morning of to declare, "I don't stand for this!" Except that it's an annual event that has gone on for eight years — he absolutely stands for it.

"Doug Ford has been talking about this for eight years before he became premier, saying, 'When I become premier, this nonsense is over!'" said David Menzies. "It is a hate fest. It is anti-Jew, it is anti-Israel, it is anti-Iranian, for those who are wanting regime change."

David pointed out how the blockading of University Avenue limits access to nearby major hospitals, posing a risk to public safety — hence the court's suggestion that Premier Ford invoke the Provincial Emergencies Act.

Ezra Levant shared some of the history and significance of Al-Quds Day, which acts as the official "hate day" for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"The whole purpose of Al-Quds Day is to sharpen Iran's hatred for the Little Satan, Israel, and the Great Satan, America," said Ezra. "It's a construct of the Iranian foreign policy designed to attack, harm and hate the West. To allow that and to have it supported by the Samidoun terrorist group, shows that Toronto has fallen."

Still, the heavy police presence at the event boded well for curtailing any violence that might break out.

"Seriously, the number of cops outnumber the protesters 2 to 1," said Ezra. "You're gonna see vile anti-Semitism, of course, but I don't think you're going to see violence."

Ezra expressed appreciation that the demonstrations took place outside of the U.S. Consulate, hopefully signalling to the U.S. the degree to which Canada has been corrupted by hate.

"I want our American friends to realize that Canada in 2026 is not the same as Canada in 2016 or 2006," he said. "It is a Canada looking more and more like the suburbs of France or Malmo, Sweden. Islamic terrorism, violence and — worse than that — appeasement-oriented politicians who can do the math and realize that, because of mass immigration, they're betting on radical Islam. And to hell with the Jews."