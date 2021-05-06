Texas Democrat says Biden admin is misleading public with photos of supposedly empty migrant facilities

AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool, File

A Texas Democrat is contradicting the Biden administration’s narrative over the ongoing border crisis, which has seen thousands of migrants making their way into the United States through the southern border illegally.

On Thursday, Rep. Henry Cuellar accused the Biden administration of misleading the public about the purported success of its immigration policies. His comments come days after the Department of Homeland Security under Biden released photographs of an apparently sparsely populated migrant facility in Donna, Texas on Tuesday.

As detailed by the Daily Wire, “The photos showed sparsely populated plastic cages where crowds of children had been kept, suggesting that the Biden administration is effectively dealing with the crisis-level flood of illegal immigrant children that have come into the U.S. in recent months.”

Cuellar described the photos as misleading and pointed out that the children who were previously housed in the plastic cages continue to remain in the tent compound, just in different sections not shown in the photos. Officially, the children have been transferred from Customs and Border Patrol custody into the hands of the Department of Health and Human Services.

“All they’re doing is they’re moving kids from one tent to the other tent and saying, ‘Oh, they’re not in the Border Patrol [custody],’ but they’re right next door,” Cuellar said to Border Report. “They’re just next door in HHS.”

The accompanying statement by the DHS on Tuesday acknowledged that the children remain in HHS custody while presenting the emptied plastic cages as a success of Biden’s policies. The statement also blamed the Trump administration for the ongoing border crisis.

“DHS and HHS were left to rebuild the capacity to shelter and process the children, after having inherited a system that had been entirely dismantled by the prior administration. These photos demonstrate the tremendous progress that DHS and its partners have made to safely and efficiently transfer unaccompanied children out of CBP custody and into the care of the Department of Health and Human Services,” the statement read.

The border crisis has become one of President Joe Biden’s biggest challenges since he took office in January.

Cuellar broke ranks with the Democratic Party and has become one of the administration’s loudest critics of the president’s inability to handle the situation. Last week, Cuellar harshly criticized the administration for refusing to recognize the situation as a crisis, Daily Wire reports.

“I did notice that the president did not talk about the border. There is a border crisis, no ifs about it,” Cuellar said in reference to Biden’s address to Congress. “The numbers are still high.”

“They’re doing a little better on the upflow itself but what about the inflow?” Cuellar continued. “That’s people coming in. Those numbers are still coming in.”