Texas Gov. Greg Abbott orders investigation into teacher who brought underage students to drag show with sex offender

AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has used his gubernatorial powers to order an investigation into an allegation by a parent who claims that a public school teacher took his son to a drag queen show attended by a convicted sex offender.

The parent made his allegations at a Houston Independent School District board meeting last Wednesday, in a video highlighted by Libs of TikTok on Twitter.

“He took him to a drag show when he was underage and it was really bad. It was a really bad experience. He also put him next to this sex offender when he was out there with my son,” the parent said at the meeting.

Responding to the tweet, Abbott wrote, “I am directing the Texas Education Agency to investigate this matter.”

Libs of TikTok has been a thorn in the side of woke progressives due to her recent highlighting of numerous drag queen events intended for children. Her “mega thread” of drag queen events prompted Twitter to briefly suspend her Twitter account last week, as reported by Rebel News.

Speaking at the event, the parent described the teacher as a “writer for an LGBTQ magazine,” who “recruited” his 16-year-old son and exposed him to a convicted sex offender who was convicted for an assault on an eight-year-old child.

The parent alleged that his son has evidence of his communication with his teacher in the form of text messages, and provided videos and photos he took at the event.

Not only is it strange that the teacher had apparently direct access to the minor through his phone, but also took him to a drag queen event attended by a convicted pedophile.

A spokesperson for the Houston Independent School District says that the organization is taking the allegations seriously and will cooperate with the Texas Education Agency.

As reported by Rebel News last year, a Wisconsin judge who ran an LGBT group and was a prominent supporter of Drag Queen Story Hour was arrested and charged with possessing child pornography.

The Daily Mail reported in 2019 that the Houston Public Library allowed a registered sex offender to read to children at a Drag Queen Story Hour event.

One of the board members of Drag Queen Story Hour recently published two books targeted toward children intending to normalize the drag lifestyle.