Texas governor vows to pardon Army Sergeant sentenced to 25 years in BLM protester’s death

US Army Sergeant Daniel Perry has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2020 killing of a Black Lives Matter protester carrying an AK-47, but Texas Governor Greg Abbott has promised to pardon him.

I am working as swiftly as Texas law allows regarding the pardon of Sgt. Perry. pic.twitter.com/HydwdzneMU — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 8, 2023

Perry, 35, claimed self-defense during the confrontation and was found guilty of murder last month. He faced a potential sentence ranging from five to 99 years in prison. The incident occurred during protests following the death of George Floyd, with 28-year-old Garrett Foster, a white man, openly carrying an AK-47 across his chest.

Perry stated that protesters surrounded his car, banging on the sides and attacking him with spray paint cans. He rolled down his window to talk to Foster, who reportedly said something quietly before raising his weapon. Perry then fired his weapon and drove away, later turning himself in to the authorities.

Texas Governor Abbott criticized District Attorney Jose Garza, whose campaign was supported by billionaire Democrat megadonor George Soros, and emphasized Texas' strong "Stand Your Ground" laws.

While the Texas constitution limits the governor's pardon authority, Abbott has requested the Board of Pardons and Paroles to expedite its review of Perry's case, stating that he looks forward to approving the board's pardon recommendation. Additionally, Abbott is working with the Texas legislature on laws to rein in rogue district attorneys.