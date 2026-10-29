Scott Moe promises new law to stop illegal blockades in Saskatchewan

On Wednesday’s live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle were joined by Mark Milke and Kirk Lubimov to discuss Saskatchewan’s plan for a new law against illegal blockades, along with the debate over the future of the Indian Act.

Premier Scott Moe spoke to reporters in Regina on Tuesday ahead of his government’s Speech from the Throne. The speech promised a Protection of Economic Infrastructure Act to “ensure that our critical infrastructure and transport routes cannot be disrupted by occupations” or other illegal activities.

Explaining the plan, Moe said rail lines and roads have been blocked “on numerous occasions” in Saskatchewan and across Canada. He said there is “an opportunity for discussions” when disagreements arise, “but that is not by illegal blockades.”

Moe pointed to a northern road that was blocked just over a decade ago and an attempt to block a rail line in Regina not long ago. “What we are doing is enhancing the current legislation that we have to be responsive,” he said, adding that the aim is to give law enforcement stronger tools “to keep our community safe and to keep our economy and communities operating.”

Moe also told reporters the act would not cover labour action. That leaves out disputes like the one now building at the Co-op Refinery Complex in Regina. During the refinery’s last dispute with Unifor, which began with a lockout in December 2019, the union set up blockades at the refinery and at other Co-op sites.

Alberta passed its own Critical Infrastructure Defence Act in 2020, after rail blockades across Canada. Calgary pastor Artur Pawlowski was later charged under that law after he gave a speech to protesters at the Coutts border blockade in 2022. Sheila Gunn Reid has more on the Saskatchewan bill here.

The panel also discussed the Indian Act. Moe, who attended Monday’s meeting between first ministers and Indigenous leaders in Ottawa, said this week he “likely” agrees with Prime Minister Mark Carney on modernizing the law, as long as the process is developed in collaboration with rights holders and chiefs across the country. “It’s fair to have that discussion,” he said.

Carney called the Indian Act racist in French earlier this week, then said in English that he never committed to scrapping it.

Milke, of the Aristotle Foundation, noted that Pierre Trudeau’s government proposed abolishing the Indian Act in its 1969 White Paper. He said collective ownership on reserves is a core reason many First Nations communities don’t prosper, and that Statistics Canada data show First Nations people who leave the reserve, get an education and work full-time prosper like other Canadians. Of abolishing the Act, he said: “In theory, good idea. Details matter.”

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam, meanwhile, warned the Carney government that First Nations voters could turn to the NDP if Ottawa keeps going down what he called the “reckless path” of Harper-era bills.

“If this is the course that the Liberal government wants to go, then we will start sitting down and talking about change the regime again,” Adam said. “And maybe we will go nationwide with NDP, first time in history.”

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