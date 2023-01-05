The American Journal of Preventative Medicine confirms common sense: ‘Physical activity before COVID-19 infection is associated with less severe outcomes’
According to the AJPM, 'results were generally consistent across sex, race and ethnicity, age, and BMI categories and for patients with cardiovascular disease or hypertension.'
The American Journal of Preventative Medicine (AJPM) put out a study called, "Associations of Physical Inactivity and COVID-19 Outcomes Among Subgroups."
Dec 13, 2021. COVID deaths w comorbidities in Alberta. pic.twitter.com/Uxm7LoRwQ0— Friends of Science (@FriendsOScience) June 23, 2022
Contrary to the actions of public health officials the world over, which resulted in closed gyms, banning of organized sports, and creating a sanitary housebound society of Uber Eaters, the benefits of physical activity acted as prophylactic against severe COVID-19 outcomes, even for people who had comorbidities which would exacerbate illnesses.
BREAKING: #Alberta will now move back to Step 1 of restrictions meaning gyms & restaurants will be closed (with exception of one-on-one personal training & patio dining).— Mark Villani (@CTVMarkVillani) April 6, 2021
Retail limited to 15% capacity. #yyc #yeg #yql #ymm #COVID19AB @CTVCalgary https://t.co/NLHyonxoDl pic.twitter.com/cyRgouV0xG
Of 194,191 adults with COVID-19 infection, 6.3% were hospitalized, 3.1% experienced a deterioration event, and 2.8% died within 90 days.
Dose‒response effects were strong; for example, patients in the some activity category had higher odds of hospitalization (OR=1.43; 95% CI=1.26, 1.63), deterioration (OR=1.83; 95% CI=1.49, 2.25), and death (OR=1.92; 95% CI=1.48, 2.49) than those in the always active category.
Results were generally consistent across sex, race and ethnicity, age, and BMI categories and for patients with cardiovascular disease or hypertension.
Useful information from Alberta's pandemic stats: a chart of the comorbidities for people who died.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 21, 2020
Most had three or more underlying serious conditions.
The average victim was in their 80s, and already had hypertension AND dementia AND heart disease. https://t.co/DGLaAWhIuQ pic.twitter.com/rLKp19NDR1
"There were protective associations of physical activity for adverse COVID-19 outcomes across demographic and clinical characteristics. Public health leaders should add physical activity to pandemic control strategies," the analysis concluded.
Fitness industry analysts report that up to 22% of North American gyms did not survive the pandemic's forced-closures at the hands of government.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.